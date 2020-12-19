Blood donations needed during the season of giving

In a year when hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the state, the Village of Duncan is an exception.

Just after Christmas, Duncan will be hosting its second blood drive of the year. The first, held in September, broke a 12-year dry spell on blood drives in the village.

The upcoming blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Duncan Fire Hall, 921 Eighth St.

"We're shooting for 33 donors," Duncan Village Board Member Josh Dahlberg said.

As of Friday morning, plenty of slots were still open.

"People can travel from near and far. If they want to come to Duncan and donate, it'd be awesome," organizer Elizabeth Blaser said.

Blaser said she got involved in the event through her participation in the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program. A college sophomore home for the holidays, she is from a farm near Duncan and is a part of the village's community.