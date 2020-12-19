Blood donations needed during the season of giving

In a year when hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the state, the Village of Duncan is an exception.
Just after Christmas, Duncan will be hosting its second blood drive of the year. The first, held in September, broke a 12-year dry spell on blood drives in the village.
The upcoming blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Duncan Fire Hall, 921 Eighth St.
"We're shooting for 33 donors," Duncan Village Board Member Josh Dahlberg said.
As of Friday morning, plenty of slots were still open.
"People can travel from near and far. If they want to come to Duncan and donate, it'd be awesome," organizer Elizabeth Blaser said.
Blaser said she got involved in the event through her participation in the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program. A college sophomore home for the holidays, she is from a farm near Duncan and is a part of the village's community.
People who are interested in participating in the blood drive can schedule an appointment online or by contacting Blaser or Dahlberg. Information on how to do that is on the Village of Duncan Facebook page.
As with all blood drives, walk-in appointments are welcome but availability may vary.
"If you come in at a time when they're really busy we can't promise that they'll be able to get you on the schedule," Blaser said.
Another blood drive to take place is at 1C Church The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 27. There are others being held at the end of December in the Columbus area. More information can be found by entering your zip code at redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Weysan Dun emphasized the need for blood donations during the winter months in a Dec. 16 press release from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
It's traditionally difficult to maintain blood supplies during wintertime due to the holidays, colder weather and cold and flu season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not helped.
"In Nebraska alone, we’ve seen over 1,300 blood drives canceled since the beginning of the pandemic, leading to the projected loss of around 35,000 units of collected blood," the Dec. 16 release said.
The Red Cross has been and will continue testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
"It has a huge draw for potential donors," Blaser said.
According to a Dec. 8 release from the American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, antibody testing can help current COVID-19 patients who receive convalescent plasma transfusions.
"Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus," the Dec. 8 release said.
Plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can help up to four patients, the communication stated.
Eligible donors who have recovered from COVID-19, especially those with types AB or B blood, can sign up to donate convalescent plasma at redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid. Type AB plasma is the only universal plasma type, meaning it can be given to patients of any blood type.
The Red Cross allows eligible convalescent plasma donors to give every seven days for up to three months. According to the Red Cross website, plasma donations take about 75 minutes.
The Duncan drive will not be accepting plasma donations, but that doesn't make blood donations less important.
Blaser said she got an email after her last donation telling her where it ended up.
"It was really awesome to see that I'm in small-town Nebraska and my blood is saving lives across the country," Blaser said. "You really get that warm feeling in your heart that you did make a difference."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
