Blood donors needed to ease COVID-19-spurred supply

Doris Griffiths has seen firsthand the difference blood drives can make. Donated blood saved her parents’ lives.
The Columbus woman said her parents both benefited from blood transfusions, noting they prolonged her late father’s life by six months while he was battling cancer.
Griffiths for years has been a coordinator of local blood drives because she’s a believer in their impact. She’s organized another one, set to run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at 1C Church, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus.
“I think donating blood is very important,” she said. “It’s something you can do to help your community.”
But Kyle Jensen, account manager/donor recruiter of the American Red Cross' Midwest Region, said the organization has had a tough time getting drives organized in the area as of late due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said an estimated 40,000 accounts have canceled their blood drives these past few months throughout the United States due to the virus, adding that he has had about 10 drives canceled in his multi-county territory in June alone.
“Businesses are working from home, so it’s tough to come into a business and have a productive drive. Nursing facilities and hospitals can’t have drives, so it has been difficult. Social distancing has been a big part of it,” Jensen said. “And there is always an essential need for people to donate. So every extra unit makes a difference for patients in need.”
The American Red Cross, with help from many local volunteers, hosts a weekly blood drive from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. every Thursday at First United Methodist Church - Outreach Center and will host a special one today at the same time. Jensen is hoping more and more businesses will consider hosting blood drives as they open back up.
Participation has been steady locally the last couple of months, but he said he would love for more and more people to consider signing up so they can help prevent blood shortages from occurring. He stressed that collection staff members are taking extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety as best they can.
Every donor who comes into the building first has his or her temperature checked. If a person’s temperature is 99.6 or higher, that person is not eligible to donate and asked to leave, Jensen noted.
Everyone is required to wear masks at the blood drives, hand sanitizer is available, and sanitizer wipes are around for donors and collection staff. Staff on site wipe down items in between donors, including chairs, beds and tables. Social distancing is also practiced at the drives.
“It’s safe on a regular basis, but even more now that everyone is taking extra precautions,” Griffiths said. “I think it is the safest time to donate, and the need is still so great.”
1C Church was compelled to host a blood drive, according to The Rev. Jim Thelen.
“I heard about the shortage of blood in our country (and) felt we needed to open our doors (following guidelines of East-Central District Health Department),” Thelen said. “1C has been blessed with our facility. We want to use it in whatever ways we can to serve our community …”
Jensen said he encourages people to visit www.redcrossblood.org to set up an appointment rather than just showing up to a drive as a way to prevent crowds (depending on the schedule at a drive, walk-ins might not be allowed). He’s encouraged, as he has 41 blood drives on the books for next month.
“It has been hard for a lot of people, for sure,” he said, noting how many people have lost their jobs or had to deal with furloughs due to the pandemic. “This is just another way you can get out and do something, give back. We’ve seen quite a few first-time donors, which has been great to see. Our drives are supposed to be a good experience. We want people to know we’re taking all the precautions.”
As for Griffiths, she said donating is an opportunity for people to be superheroes.
“Think about the people who are receiving the blood and how they feel,” she said. “The best part of donating is getting that email saying your blood is being used for someone.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
