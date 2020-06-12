Blood donors needed to ease COVID-19-spurred supply

“I heard about the shortage of blood in our country (and) felt we needed to open our doors (following guidelines of East-Central District Health Department),” Thelen said. “1C has been blessed with our facility. We want to use it in whatever ways we can to serve our community …”

Jensen said he encourages people to visit www.redcrossblood.org to set up an appointment rather than just showing up to a drive as a way to prevent crowds (depending on the schedule at a drive, walk-ins might not be allowed). He’s encouraged, as he has 41 blood drives on the books for next month.

“It has been hard for a lot of people, for sure,” he said, noting how many people have lost their jobs or had to deal with furloughs due to the pandemic. “This is just another way you can get out and do something, give back. We’ve seen quite a few first-time donors, which has been great to see. Our drives are supposed to be a good experience. We want people to know we’re taking all the precautions.”

As for Griffiths, she said donating is an opportunity for people to be superheroes.

“Think about the people who are receiving the blood and how they feel,” she said. “The best part of donating is getting that email saying your blood is being used for someone.”

Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.

