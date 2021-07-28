Blood drive to honor Josh Gasper's memory

Whenever Josh Gasper flashed his smile, it would brighten up a room, said his mother, Stacey.
Josh was a selfless young man as he would “give the shirt off his back to anybody,” Stacey added. His generosity could be seen in his Eagle Scout project, for which he created an area at Frankfort Square that help attendees in wheelchairs by easily positioning to be able to hear music at the local shows.
In 2018, Josh was also about to start a new chapter in his life. He recently graduated from Southeast Community College in Milford and was about to work in Iowa. But, two weeks before he started, he was in an auto-motorcycle collision on Aug. 2, 2018. The 22-year-old passed away four days later.
His family has kept his memory alive through an annual blood drive. The fourth annual event will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 – which would have been Josh’s 26th birthday – at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus.
"He was such a giving person," Stacey said. "I just think it's a great way to honor his birthday and him."
Walk-ins are allowed that day but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, either call Stacey at 402-910-4638 or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: JoshGasper.
Stacey said the blood drive was created because Josh received more than 100 units of blood over the five days he was at the hospital. While his family was there, Stacey said friends would ask if they needed to bring food or other items.
“I just told them, ‘I would rather you donate a pint of blood than to bring food or anything else,’” Stacey said. “… We just felt like that was a better solution.”
Although Josh passed away, he was an organ donor and ended up saving four other people’s lives, Stacey said.
Josh graduated from Columbus High School in 2014. He was on the swim team, competing as a diver. He also played the piano, drums and played baseball for the American Legion.
When he was younger, Josh practiced taekwondo and played soccer and football.
Josh also enjoyed playing video games, fishing, kayaking, 4-wheeling and dirt bike riding with his twin brothers, Hunter and Tanner, both now 23.
Josh attended South Dakota State University initially before transferring to Southeast Community College. He majored in non-destructive testing (NDT) which is the process of inspecting, testing or evaluating materials, components or assemblies for discontinuities. He was going to do NDT at Olsson Associates in West Des Moines, Iowa, before he passed away.
Stacey said Josh's family is holding up after his passing, though noted the family is holding up but added “there are good days and there are bad days.”
“You could see something that would remind you of Josh and I’ll burst into tears,” Stacey said. “But other days, I can look at the same thing and just remember the memories of whatever it was.”
Hunter said he considered Josh one of his best friends. The older brother had a positive attitude and made sure his siblings knew it, Hunter added.
"He would stand there and try to (make you smile) until did," Hunter said. "He always said, 'I love you,' before he left to go anywhere."
Hunter also said Josh was "ridiculously smart" as he was the top student in his high school class.
Stacey said at the blood drives she enjoys interacting with others who tell her stories about her son. Those tales have shown her all of the lives Josh had touched.
“Everybody who comes through the blood drive has a story about Josh. That’s the biggest way that I can support and honor Josh’s memory,” Stacey said. “It’s just knowing everybody in the community that he touched. That’s so many. … He was just a good kid all around.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.