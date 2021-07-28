Blood drive to honor Josh Gasper's memory

Whenever Josh Gasper flashed his smile, it would brighten up a room, said his mother, Stacey.

Josh was a selfless young man as he would “give the shirt off his back to anybody,” Stacey added. His generosity could be seen in his Eagle Scout project, for which he created an area at Frankfort Square that help attendees in wheelchairs by easily positioning to be able to hear music at the local shows.

In 2018, Josh was also about to start a new chapter in his life. He recently graduated from Southeast Community College in Milford and was about to work in Iowa. But, two weeks before he started, he was in an auto-motorcycle collision on Aug. 2, 2018. The 22-year-old passed away four days later.

His family has kept his memory alive through an annual blood drive. The fourth annual event will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 – which would have been Josh’s 26th birthday – at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus.

"He was such a giving person," Stacey said. "I just think it's a great way to honor his birthday and him."

Walk-ins are allowed that day but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, either call Stacey at 402-910-4638 or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: JoshGasper.