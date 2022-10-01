Blood to visit Columbus: State Sen. Carol Blood holding town hall Oct. 1

State Sen. Carol Blood, representative of the third congressional district, will hold a town hall at the Rivers Edge Convention Center on Saturday from 7-9 p.m.

Blood, a Democratic candidate originally from McCook, said the town hall is open to anyone and everyone interested in her positions.

"They’re not invite-only, they’re open to the public and they’re not just for one particular party because as governor you’re supposed to represent the people, not the party," Blood said.

While she will have a variety of topics, much of her concern lately has focused around property taxes.

"We talk about the big lie of property taxes. Every single campaign there's the hype about how they're going to lower your property taxes and 'balance the three-legged stool' but nobody's really telling you how they're going to do it," Blood said.

Taxes and underfunded or unfunded mandates are one of Blood's keynote topics and an issue she has been hearing and talking about across the state in these exploratory meetings, she said.

"Everybody runs on 'I lowered your property taxes' and they didn't, all they did was kick the can down the road," Blood said. "We're doing really good now financially thanks to federal funds being put in our coffers and this is an opportunity to get our taxes back on track."

"Kicking the can down the road," as Blood worded it, is the modus operandi for many legislators, she said, especially in terms of developing infrastructure before it gets to a point where the only way to act is to react. As an example, she mentioned the state's correctional facilities.

"We have to look at the infrastructure that the state owns, it’s really important that we’re talking about the overcrowding in the prison system and how we're going to try to build our way out of it," Blood said.

Reactionary spending, or spending on solutions after there is already an issue, Blood said, is how things have reached such a point.

"I don’t disagree that we need to update corrections in the buildings that are old but we can’t do it because of the prison overcrowding, we have to do it because it’s a response to our own infrastructure," Blood said.

In regards to Columbus being the birthplace and hometown of her main opponent, Jim Pillen, Blood said that wasn't really a factor in her consideration in coming to Columbus. Rather, it's a place she would represent if elected and she wants to understand local concerns to better do that job.

"The governor represents all of Nebraska regardless of party or where they live. Columbus is part of Nebraska, that's all I'm thinking," Blood said. "I don't think about that stuff in terms of stomping grounds. I think if people come to hear me, they're going to see who the better candidate is."

Prior to her time as a state senator, Blood served eight years as an at-large representative on the Bellevue City Council, a position she ran for after realizing she was complaining to public access channels while working from home.

"I'd find myself turning around, yelling at the TV like 'What do you mean you don't have a plan?' or 'What do you mean you don't know what the budget looks like next year?'" Blood said.

From that moment, she began to question if she should run for city council before going for the state legislature position, and did.

"I started doing research and it was like 'Oh, a lot of issues we're having are because of what we're doing at state level, they don't have a plan, they're just writing checks,'" Blood said. "I thought with my youngest in high school, I would run for city council."

Blood added that every time she has run has been against seemingly insurmountable odds, for someone new to the game and with a much lower budget than her opponents.

"I won the primary, I was outspent five to one in the general election and I still won. Four years later I ran again for reelection and I was outspent again, five to one. The I ran again against a republican incumbent in the legislature," Blood said.

Additionally, Blood said, the term "Democrat" often gives people a perception of her platform that doesn't exactly follow why she got involved in the first place. Being from rural Nebraska, she thinks of the Democratic party as the party who brought electricity to rural areas of the state.

"Every race I’ve ever been in I’ve been told ‘You can’t win,’ ‘You’ll never win because you're a Democrat.’ the problem is that people keep putting party people in a box," Blood said.

Blood's running mate, Al Davis, a former state senator himself, said Blood is unlike other politicians and doesn't engage in the types of politics many do.

"She's not a politician in the sense of 'gotcha politics'. What she's focused on is issues that are important to Nebraska," Davis said.

Davis added that the first time he worked with Blood was in regards to an incident with an ethanol production plant in Mead. When Davis tried to introduce a resolution on starting a committee about the incident, nobody was interested until he took it to Blood.

"I explained what was going on, she said 'This is a problem, I'll introduce a resolution and did that. Not only that, she put together a town hall, invited senators, and people were able to talk," Davis said.

Davis added that anyone interested in knowing Blood, even if they're not in her party, should attend the town hall, just to get to know who is running.

"She lived on a farm outside a small town, she lives in Bellevue now, she kind of knows the whole gambit of rural versus urban areas," Davis said.