Blue-green algae blooms around the corner in our local lakes

HABs can dominate the algal populations of a lake under the right combinations of water temperature, low water depths, and nutrients (such as high nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations from wastewater discharges and runoff from agricultural land and communities).

Dense blue-green algae blooms may make the water look bluish-green, or like green pea soup or turquoise paint. Green algae is much more common and its everywhere and that group of alga contains chloroplasts. Whereas the bad stuff (cyanobacteria) do not contain chloroplasts in their cells. This alga group can fix nitrogen and can outlast those other “green” algae groups.

Typically in August, when water temperatures increase in still or slow-moving water, or when wind aggregates cyanobacteria near shorelines. This group of algae, are generally blue or green in color and may appear as green water, small grass clippings, scum, floating mats, or spilled paint on the water surface. Bluegreen’ may also be attached to rocks, sediment, or plants at the bottom of a water-body. When this algae forms, they may last days, weeks, or even months depending on the existing conditions.