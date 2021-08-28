Blue-green algae blooms around the corner in our local lakes

As we approach the coming warmest parts of the summer, our local waters are warming up and stimulating algal growth of the not so friendly kind.
For many years now we have been called about “blooms” occurring on our local lakes and ponds and we typically will apply approved aquatic herbicides for eradication.
Eutrophication is the natural aging process of standing water bodies which typically enhanced by a host of nutrient inputs. These nutrients can be attached to sediments, from fertilizer and pesticides that ultimately end up in our surface waters with mid and late summer rains. These blooms are initially green algae species, that transform later in the summer to algae of the blue-green or cyanobacteria variety.
Eutrophication is the process by which an entire body of water, or parts of it, becomes progressively enriched with minerals and nutrients. Water bodies with very low nutrient levels are termed oligotrophic (mountain lakes) and those with moderate nutrient levels are termed mesotrophic.
Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, refer to certain strains of cyanobacteria that produce toxins. HABs often are a distinct blue-green color but may also appear to be green, brown or red. The toxins associated with HABs have been found in a number of Nebraska lakes sampled. Different states have different names for these nasty blooms.
HABs can dominate the algal populations of a lake under the right combinations of water temperature, low water depths, and nutrients (such as high nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations from wastewater discharges and runoff from agricultural land and communities).
Dense blue-green algae blooms may make the water look bluish-green, or like green pea soup or turquoise paint. Green algae is much more common and its everywhere and that group of alga contains chloroplasts. Whereas the bad stuff (cyanobacteria) do not contain chloroplasts in their cells. This alga group can fix nitrogen and can outlast those other “green” algae groups.
Typically in August, when water temperatures increase in still or slow-moving water, or when wind aggregates cyanobacteria near shorelines. This group of algae, are generally blue or green in color and may appear as green water, small grass clippings, scum, floating mats, or spilled paint on the water surface. Bluegreen’ may also be attached to rocks, sediment, or plants at the bottom of a water-body. When this algae forms, they may last days, weeks, or even months depending on the existing conditions.
As outlined in most state action plans, blue-green algae outbursts are under the watch of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (DEE) to issue advisories for water-bodies where cyanobacteria or toxins may pose a risk to people that come into contact with the water. These advisories are issued for a water-body when toxin concentrations exceed recreational thresholds. In a normal summer they can be spread across the state.
If water is discolored or just doesn’t look right it is always smart to remember a few basic tips:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scum.
• Avoid water spray from the bloom.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration, or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.
• If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.
Seek medical attention or a veterinarian if a person or animal is experiencing adverse health effects after exposure to a cyanobacterial bloom. Young children, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems, and animals are especially at risk and should avoid waters with algae blooms that are escalating.
Always keeping your eye out in our local waters this time of year is a smart behavior. Everyone wants to be near water and the numbers of people wanting to do so are ever-increasing by increased sandpit housing developments, ATV use on the rivers, when they are low enough, and peoples gravitation to aquatic settings where they can spend their time.
In the meantime, have a great summer, its going way too fast like it always does…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.