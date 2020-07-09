Bo Behlen sweeps Platte County 4-H archery

“I’ve been watching my grandpa over the years and just got interested in it,” Bo said.

Jaci said Abegglen started doing taxidermy when he was a teenager. For years he ran a taxidermy business out of his garage in Columbus.

“Now he just does a few for friends and people that are still wanting him, except it’s like three generations down, almost, that are still wanting him,” Jaci said.

The taxidermy process starts with skinning the animal. The goal, Bo said, is to make the fewest cuts possible to preserve the shape of the animal. Then the hide is pinned into place on the form.

“You have to let it dry. You have to put a preservative on the hide before you put it on the form and then you pin it,” Bo said.

The hide shrinks as it dries, so pinning it in place helps keep its shape.

Bo said he has learned a lot about taxidermy just watching his grandpa work. Together, they stuffed the first deer Bo shot and killed with a bow.

Bo has been practicing and competing in archery since he was seven or eight, but he said his interest in bowhunting has grown in the last two or three years. He said he plans to participate in the state 4-H archery tournament in January in Columbus.