Bo Behlen sweeps Platte County 4-H archery

Editor's note: This is the first of three stories highlighting some of the kids participating in the local 4-H and FFA programs at the Platte County Fair. The fair is happening this week at Ag Park; however, it is not open to the public and will not include vendors, entertainment or the carnival. It is only proceeding with 4-H and FFA activities.
Bo Behlen is an equestrian, hunter, woodworker and taxidermist, and last week, he was named senior freestyle grand champion at the Platte County Fair 4-H archery competition.
“He’s won it every single year since they started the program,” his mother, Jaci Behlen, said.
Years ago, Bo’s first 4-H entry was in a horse show. He would’ve participated in the horse show at this year’s fair, but an injury prevented his horse, Romeo, from competing. And anyway, his true passions are taxidermy and bowhunting. Both are pastimes he inherited from his family.
Now 17, Bo has been hunting when he was 4-years-old.
“I’d take my toy gun out to the duck blind and my grandpa would carry me across the river,” Bo said.
Jaci said Bo was lucky to be born into a family of hunters, fishers and archers. And he has his grandpa, Gary Abegglen, to thank for his love of taxidermy.
“I’ve been watching my grandpa over the years and just got interested in it,” Bo said.
Jaci said Abegglen started doing taxidermy when he was a teenager. For years he ran a taxidermy business out of his garage in Columbus.
“Now he just does a few for friends and people that are still wanting him, except it’s like three generations down, almost, that are still wanting him,” Jaci said.
The taxidermy process starts with skinning the animal. The goal, Bo said, is to make the fewest cuts possible to preserve the shape of the animal. Then the hide is pinned into place on the form.
“You have to let it dry. You have to put a preservative on the hide before you put it on the form and then you pin it,” Bo said.
The hide shrinks as it dries, so pinning it in place helps keep its shape.
Bo said he has learned a lot about taxidermy just watching his grandpa work. Together, they stuffed the first deer Bo shot and killed with a bow.
Bo has been practicing and competing in archery since he was seven or eight, but he said his interest in bowhunting has grown in the last two or three years. He said he plans to participate in the state 4-H archery tournament in January in Columbus.
“There are hundreds of 4-H kids that come to shoot,” Jaci said, but Bo said there are only about 20 kids in his class.
Bo recently completed a taxidermy pheasant that he would have liked to enter in this year’s fair, along with a turkey tail he did and a couple of woodwork pieces, but he decided to wait.
“He was wanting to do a couple at a time and maybe even drum up some business by people walking through and seeing it,” Jaci said.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 Directed Health Measures have made that impossible this year. The general public is not allowed to attend the Platte County Fair 4-H and FFA events.
But that’s OK, Bo said – he plans to go all-in next year.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
