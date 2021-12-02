Boal new president of Behlen

Behlen Mfg. Co., headquartered in Columbus, has announced its new president will be Tom Boal.

Boal started at Behlen in June 2018 when he served as president of the Behlen Building Systems division. He was elected to the Behlen board of directors in August of this year.

According to a press release, Boal “has proven to be a strategic and innovative leader who energizes his team. He has demonstrated the ability to create a vision and drive change through forward-thinking solutions, streamlining processes, improving quality, and strengthening customer service.”

Boal noted that he is looking forward to his new position.

“I am honored and grateful to be given the opportunity to become the president of Behlen, a position I will not take for granted,” Boal said, in a provided statement. “My goal in leading Behlen is to build on the foundation and strategic direction to continue our great relationships resulting in helping customers grow so we can grow.”

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, noted the chamber's good wishes for Boal.

"The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Tom for accepting the role of president at Behlen Mfg. Co., and we know that he will continue to support the culture that Behlen Mfg. Co. has built throughout the company and the Columbus community over the past 85 years in his new role," Brunswick said in a Wednesday email to the Telegram.

Boal has a master’s in business administration from the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, where he graduated with honors as a Welch scholar. He has a bachelor’s in agricultural engineering from Iowa State University.

Additionally, Boal is set to become chairman of the Metal Building Manufacturers Association board for 2022, and he is a member of American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers and National Society of Professional Engineers.

In making this decision, Behlen chairman emeritus TR Raimondo noted the following, “Tom is a key member of our leadership team and success, and we are confident in selecting him as president of Behlen. Behlen culture is built on the foundation put in place through our global values and basic beliefs, which is important to our Partners in Progress (employees). Tom supports maintaining this culture at Behlen.”

TR Raimondo and Senior Vice President Lyle Burbach now serve as office of the CEO while Hilton International Industries CEO Tony Raimondo, Jr. serves as chairman of the board.

