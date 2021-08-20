Board approves data-sharing agreement with DHHS

Hart said he does send coroner reports to the DHHS as it is part of his duties as coroner. However, this agreement is different, he added, as it is voluntary.

“I’ve always done it,” Hart said. “… This ensures that they will use the information only for this specified purpose. It imposes an obligation on them.”

Hart said the data will be sent over electronically with help from the IT Department to ensure the reports get to DHHS securely.

Also during Tuesday's Platte County Board meeting, Gilmore & Associates President Dave Gilmore asked supervisors to approve the preliminary plat for Eagleview 2nd Subdivision. Gilmore – who was representing CMR Holdings, the owner and developer of the subdivision – said the City of Columbus had previously OK’d the preliminary plat during a city council meeting last month.

The Board ultimately approved the Eagleview 2nd Subdivision. The addition will consist of 14 residential lots north of 53rd Street and east of 33rd Avenue. One lot will be a dedicated accessway to the subdivision.

An Eagleview property stormwater treatment and detention facility will also be built as part of the project. The facility will have a devoted drainage easement from the subdivision.

Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said Gilmore & Associates provided her office copies of the plats and permits and found no objection with them.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

