Board approves data-sharing agreement with DHHS

Platte County Attorney’s Office will continue to report data from the coroner’s reports to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) following a vote from the Board of Supervisors.
Platte County Attorney Carl Hart – who is also the coroner – said the agreement allows DHHS to collect data from the County in regards to death, homicide and suicide. Hart said the department wants all three categories but is more intent on learning about “violent deaths and drug overdoses.” DHHS wants the coroner's reports and not just the standard information on the death certificate, Hart added.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board unanimously approved the data-sharing agreement between the county attorney’s office and DHHS. The new agreement extends to Dec. 31, 2025. There is a termination clause of 30 days advanced notice.
“There’s nothing that we get (from the agreement) other than the satisfaction of knowing that our reports (will be used) to engage in policy-making decisions,” Hart said.
District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow asked Hart if there was any downside to approving the contract. Hart said the only snag would be that it takes time for his staff to secure the reports from coroner documents.
“That’s all,” Hart said. “But we’re capable of doing that.”
Hart said he does send coroner reports to the DHHS as it is part of his duties as coroner. However, this agreement is different, he added, as it is voluntary.
“I’ve always done it,” Hart said. “… This ensures that they will use the information only for this specified purpose. It imposes an obligation on them.”
Hart said the data will be sent over electronically with help from the IT Department to ensure the reports get to DHHS securely.
Also during Tuesday's Platte County Board meeting, Gilmore & Associates President Dave Gilmore asked supervisors to approve the preliminary plat for Eagleview 2nd Subdivision. Gilmore – who was representing CMR Holdings, the owner and developer of the subdivision – said the City of Columbus had previously OK’d the preliminary plat during a city council meeting last month.
The Board ultimately approved the Eagleview 2nd Subdivision. The addition will consist of 14 residential lots north of 53rd Street and east of 33rd Avenue. One lot will be a dedicated accessway to the subdivision.
An Eagleview property stormwater treatment and detention facility will also be built as part of the project. The facility will have a devoted drainage easement from the subdivision.
Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said Gilmore & Associates provided her office copies of the plats and permits and found no objection with them.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.