Board approves new election commissioner worker, gWorks contract

Meanwhile, the election commissioner’s office is gathering data for the redistricting of the county lines which the county has to complete after the 2020 census. Sebourn also came to the supervisors to approve a second agreement with gWorks which will help with creating the political subdivisions. The contract –which is for three years - is initially for $7,500 with a yearly $4,500 maintenance fee.

“It’s going to help us in making sure voters are in the right area when they go to vote,” she said. “… This way we can pinpoint to the T where they are on the map and they are in the right district.”

In April, the Board OK’d a contract with gWorks – a geographic information system business out of Omaha - which creates an online map of many political subdivision boundaries within Platte County. gWorks also provides online mapping services for cities and counties in both Nebraska and Iowa.

Previously, the process was done by hand on paper. But that method won’t be used going forward as gWorks is also computerizing previous county maps.

The software also gives Platte County access to real-time information about the redistricting lines. Additionally, gWorks allows for folks to view the boundary lines and further map data online.

“It will be nice for it to be online because people are used to going to websites and searching things up,” District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

