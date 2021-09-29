 Skip to main content
Board approves new election commissioner worker, gWorks contract
sebourn and murray

Platte County District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer listens in as Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn, left, and Zelle HR Solutions Hannah Murray provide details about a full-time employee for Sebourn's office during a county board meeting Tuesday. The supervisors later OK'd the request. 

The Platte County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday to hire a full-time employee for the election commissioner’s office and a work services contract with gWorks.

Earlier this month, Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn came to the Board asking for a new employee. But supervisors ultimately tabled the vote until details about the job were clearer.

Since then, Sebourn met with Zelle HR Solutions Vice President Hannah Murray to clarify the role. Zelle, which provides human resource services to the county, determined what was needed in the office and how a potential full-time worker could remedy any current issues, Murray said.

“From an outsider’s perspective looking at the election commission, it can seem like, ‘How are you busy any other time of year other than those election seasons?’” Murray said. “But we’ve had an in-depth discussion of what goes outside of those elections … (and) what are the projects in the election commission that needs to be completed.”

In the end, Murray said Zelle decided on a full-time, non-exempt county employee who would work 40 hours a week. She added her and Sebourn talked about having a temporary full-time worker but decided the best option was the one that was presented to the Board.

“What we are looking for in this position is someone to come in and put down roots,” Murray said. “They could stay in the election office … but we have a whole host of opportunities within the county as well.”

supervisors

Platte County Board of Supervisors District 4 Ron Pfeifer, left, District 7 Kim Kwapnioski and District 1 Ron Liss are pictured during Tuesday's regular meeting. The Board approved an agreement with gWorks during the meeting. 

Meanwhile, the election commissioner’s office is gathering data for the redistricting of the county lines which the county has to complete after the 2020 census. Sebourn also came to the supervisors to approve a second agreement with gWorks which will help with creating the political subdivisions. The contract –which is for three years - is initially for $7,500 with a yearly $4,500 maintenance fee.

“It’s going to help us in making sure voters are in the right area when they go to vote,” she said. “… This way we can pinpoint to the T where they are on the map and they are in the right district.”

In April, the Board OK’d a contract with gWorks – a geographic information system business out of Omaha - which creates an online map of many political subdivision boundaries within Platte County. gWorks also provides online mapping services for cities and counties in both Nebraska and Iowa.

Previously, the process was done by hand on paper. But that method won’t be used going forward as gWorks is also computerizing previous county maps.

The software also gives Platte County access to real-time information about the redistricting lines. Additionally, gWorks allows for folks to view the boundary lines and further map data online.

“It will be nice for it to be online because people are used to going to websites and searching things up,” District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

