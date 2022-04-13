Board approves to renew contract with Zelle

Platte County officials said they have noticed the tremendous work Zelle HR Solutions has done for the county ever since working with them around this time last year.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Platte County Board of Supervisors renewed Zelle HR Solutions’ contract with the county for another year.

District 2 Supervisor and Board Chairman Jerry Micek said he’s been “personally happy” with the work Zelle – which is based in Lincoln - has done so far.

The contract will be similar to the one before it. It will be for one year and cost $5,500 a month with up to $5,000 worth of reimbursements for mileage for the year.

District 7 Supervisor and Personnel Committee Chairwoman Kim Kwapnioski said she and county department heads have found Zelle to be a great resource.

“I think we’ve been able to accomplish a lot by having Zelle,” she said. “I think … across the board (it) has been a very smooth piece.”

Zelle’s work entails recruiting, working on employee relations, setting benchmarks, conducting exit interviews and overseeing policies and payroll.

Over the previous year, the human resource company has worked on the county employee handbook, engaging in discussions with staff and recruiting, Zelle Vice President Hannah Murray said. Murray said the human resources company is also working on a new employee time clock which the county should be rolled out by Sept. 30.

“I think in the past year we’ve accomplished a lot, probably more than what we set out for initially,” she said. “But sometimes when you get in and get rolling, things start moving quicker than you usually anticipated.”

Zelle also conducted a human resources audit that will include Platte County’s strengths, weaknesses and potential opportunities. Before Zelle, the county had its HR go through the county attorney’s office. The personnel committee tossed around a few ideas of who could fill the human resources position. But ultimately the personnel committee - which recommended Zelle to the board - decided to go with the HR company due to the sheer amount of work that human resources does on top of needing certain training and certifications.

Also, at the meeting, the board celebrated both the Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family boys and girls basketball teams for winning the state championship last month. The supervisors OK’d a pair of resolutions to honor both teams’ achievements.

The Lady Bulldogs won 42-34 over Shelton on March 12 while the boys secured the title with a close 43-42 victory over Grand Island Central Catholic the day prior.

It was the girls first-ever state title. The boys team won the championship last season and secured its third title in four years.

