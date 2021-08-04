Board OK's new IT position: Department to get second full-time employee

The Platte County IT Department will soon have a second full-time employee to help with day-to-day tasks following approval Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Platte County Emergency Management Director Tim Hofbauer, who oversees the IT department, said this new worker will be tasked with desktop support. The employee would answer the day-to-day calls, helping with technological problems ranging from an unresponsive mouse, inoperable printer to trouble sending emails, Hofbauer said.
“This desktop support person would handle a majority of those types of calls,” Hofbauer said.
Hofbauer said he included this position in his budget. The contract is worth up to $50,000 but it will go into negotiations, Hofbauer said.
He added this would greatly help the IT department as there are around 140 different computers within the County. In addition to that, this new staffer will be involved in various other projects like configuring and installing Office 365 on the computers
“Any other new software updates, this person would handle that,” Hofbauer said.
Currently, the IT department consists of one full-time employee and two part-timers.
Hofbauer said the new position will help Chris Braun, the full-time employee, with his workload. He said Braun is doing most of that work now but is currently trying to root at any problems before going in and fixing them.
“He’s just doing quick repairs; things of that sort,” Hofbauer said. “He’s getting into the root cause of why there is a problem.”
Braun was instrumental in fixing a DNS - Domain, Name and System - issue the County experienced a few months ago, Hofbauer said.
Braun will also have more time now to look up any new trends that could make the County more efficient, Hofbauer said.
He added Braun will continue to monitor the County’s servers, network, configurations, routers, video recorder system and others like that. He will also monitor the security and firewalls, Hofbauer added.
He also said since both the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the detention center operate "24 hours a day, 365 days a year," that means the IT department is always on call for tech support. As of right now, Braun and Hofbauer answer those calls, but the latter said he isn’t as familiar with some of the newer issues that could arise. This added position will help lighten those late-night calls for everyone, Hofbauer said.
Platte County Board Supervisor District 3 Jim Scow said it does seem like most of IT’s time is spent on handling projects for the sheriff’s office and road and bridge department. He asked Hofbauer if the staff track the time it takes to complete such tasks.
Hofbauer said IT has used a ticketing system. This allows County staff to send a ticket to IT and then the workers create a list of these problems based on the level of severity, before fixing whatever tech issue, he added.
“We will then have a history of what happened,” Hofbauer said.
He said he hopes to have this new role filled soon. He also said before the Board OK'd the new position he has started taking applications.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.