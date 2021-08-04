Board OK's new IT position: Department to get second full-time employee

He also said since both the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the detention center operate "24 hours a day, 365 days a year," that means the IT department is always on call for tech support. As of right now, Braun and Hofbauer answer those calls, but the latter said he isn’t as familiar with some of the newer issues that could arise. This added position will help lighten those late-night calls for everyone, Hofbauer said.

Platte County Board Supervisor District 3 Jim Scow said it does seem like most of IT’s time is spent on handling projects for the sheriff’s office and road and bridge department. He asked Hofbauer if the staff track the time it takes to complete such tasks.

Hofbauer said IT has used a ticketing system. This allows County staff to send a ticket to IT and then the workers create a list of these problems based on the level of severity, before fixing whatever tech issue, he added.

“We will then have a history of what happened,” Hofbauer said.

He said he hopes to have this new role filled soon. He also said before the Board OK'd the new position he has started taking applications.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

