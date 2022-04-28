Board sets deputy salary increase; wage on potential election commission employee

Some Platte County officials may see an increase in salary pending a performance review.

These officials include the chief deputies of the offices of clerk, treasurer, assessor, clerk of the district court, register of deeds and sheriff. The deputy county attorneys salaries were also set.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors OK’d multiple deputy salary increases as well as set the wage for a potential election commissioner office employee during its Tuesday meeting.

Zelle HR Solutions Vice President Hannah Murray said she met last week with department heads about budgets and salaries. She found they were hoping to increase the deputy’s salaries and set a new maximum of what they can earn.

State statute says deputies have to earn at least 65% of what their elected officials are earning. The statute doesn’t include a maximum amount and can be set by the county.

Murray said Platte County has set its amount to 70%. The vote in front of the board was to raise it to 75%. Any increase would be based on the deputy’s performance, she added.

"I think it would be good to go up to that 75%," District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said.

She added deputies should only go up to that amount following a performance review.

Murray said while not every department’s deputy is reaching that 70% percent amount, elected officials told her several of them are at that level.

“We will have to look at the performance and make sure it’s warranted to go up to that 75%,” Murray said. “I think I have a good enough rapport with all of them (elected officials) to be able to sit down and say, ‘This is what we’ve been approved for. Let’s talk through the logistics of what this person provides the office and make an educated outcome based on those (details).'"

Also, any incoming election commissioner employee will earn a minimum of $15 per hour. Murray said the office has an opening and they are hoping “to get someone through the door.”

The previous wage was budgeted for $12-$13 an hour, however, the county is not finding a viable candidate, Murray said. Although the pay increase would be more than the election commissioner's initial budgeted amount, Murray said they want to raise it to hopefully hire an employee.

Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn said with two upcoming elections going on simultaneously, her office needs another staffer.

“I know it’s a tough job that not a lot of people can handle,” she said.

Kwapnioski said she knows – after discussions with Sebourn – it will be difficult to hire someone at the current wage.

District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek – who is also the board chairman – agreed, saying “I could go to McDonald’s and get that rate so I think it’s only more than fair (to increase it).”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

