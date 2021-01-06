Board votes on COVID leave: County employees may be eligible

But, at its Tuesday morning meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors decided to voluntarily continue offering extra paid leave.

"They voted to extend it to March 31, 2021," Platte County Clerk Diane Pinger said.

Pinger said it's not an extra 80 hours on top of what was offered last year, though. The deadline by which county employees can use the extra leave has simply been extended.

County employees who use up their 80 hours of COVID-19 paid leave will need to use regular sick leave if they must quarantine again, Pinger said. Chief Deputy County Attorney of Platte County Breanna Anderson-Flaherty concurred.

"If they've already used the 80 hours, they don't get an additional 80 hours," Anderson-Flaherty said. "They have 80 hours to use; however, the difference is what they're paid."

Under the FFCRA, Anderson-Flaherty said, the employee is paid at their regular rate of pay if they are the one under quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. But, she said, if the employee is taking care of someone else who is under quarantine or taking care of their child because school or day care has closed due to COVID-19, they will be paid at two-thirds their regular rate of pay.