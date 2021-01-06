Board votes on COVID leave: County employees may be eligible

Until the end of March, Platte County employees are eligible for extra COVID-19 paid leave if they didn't use it in 2020.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) passed by the United States Congress in March 2020 required certain employers to grant additional paid leave for COVID-19-related absences.
The FFCRA required employers with between 50 and 500 employees to provide extra paid leave for reasons related to COVID-19. Under the FFCRA, eligible employers granted employees an extra 80 hours of paid leave when quarantining, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, pursuing a COVID-19 diagnosis or caring for someone quarantined due to COVID-19.
Platte County was one of the employers affected by the FFCRA, but the Act expired at the end of 2020.
Although employers are no longer required to offer the extra paid leave, a second COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress in December extended the life of a tax credit designed to make up the cost of the additional leave.
The new expiration for the tax credit is March 31, 2021. With the FFCRA mandatory paid leave having ended, the tax credit is now an incentive for employers to voluntarily continue offering the extra paid leave.
As a governmental organization, Platte County is not eligible for the tax credit.
But, at its Tuesday morning meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors decided to voluntarily continue offering extra paid leave.
"They voted to extend it to March 31, 2021," Platte County Clerk Diane Pinger said.
Pinger said it's not an extra 80 hours on top of what was offered last year, though. The deadline by which county employees can use the extra leave has simply been extended.
County employees who use up their 80 hours of COVID-19 paid leave will need to use regular sick leave if they must quarantine again, Pinger said. Chief Deputy County Attorney of Platte County Breanna Anderson-Flaherty concurred.
"If they've already used the 80 hours, they don't get an additional 80 hours," Anderson-Flaherty said. "They have 80 hours to use; however, the difference is what they're paid."
Under the FFCRA, Anderson-Flaherty said, the employee is paid at their regular rate of pay if they are the one under quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. But, she said, if the employee is taking care of someone else who is under quarantine or taking care of their child because school or day care has closed due to COVID-19, they will be paid at two-thirds their regular rate of pay.
The 80 hours are also not stackable, meaning employees get a total of 80 hours to use, not 80 hours for themselves and another 80 to care for someone else.
"It's 80 hours total," Anderson-Flaherty said.
The extra paid leave was created by the FFCRA as a measure to encourage people to stay home and quarantine if they test positive or are exposed to COVID-19.
Platte County Assistant Emergency Manager Cheryl Richardson said 48 Platte County employees have used COVID-19 paid leave so far. The County has roughly 170 employees.
Platte County may be far from the only employer that was affected by the FFCRA.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said small businesses, defined as having less than 250 employees, make up a vast majority of businesses in Columbus.
"I would say 90 to 95% of the Chamber’s 762 members are considered small businesses," Schieffer said in a Tuesday email to the Telegram.
Currently, it remains unclear how many Columbus employers have chosen or will opt to maintain the extra COVID-19 paid leave.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.