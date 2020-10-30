Bone Creek earns prestigious grant

"When you're talking about an agrarian arts focus for the museum, we wanted something that would compliment it," Niemann said. "So we went with native perennial prairie plants."

Anderson said the Greener Towns program has been going on for several years, but this is the first time the Arboretum has offered Plant Grants through the program.

"We noticed something missing from our programs. Our traditional Greener Towns program gives up to $20,000 for a project. And we found that could be too much, a lot of times, especially for people where this might be their first landscape project," Anderson said.

The Plant Grants are meant to be more approachable, Anderson said. The grant covers half the cost of the plants and ends up saving communities approximately $1,000, she added.

After the Arboretum drops off the plants — between 250 and 500 of them — the recipients are responsible for installing them.

"On the day of planting we had 15 volunteers come in," Niemann said.