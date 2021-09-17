Book club celebrating 75 years

If the Columbus Book Review Book Club isn't the longest running local book club, it's up there -- the club is approaching its 75th anniversary.
"I think we're the oldest book club in Columbus," club member Tonya Wemhoff said.
The book club has been meeting almost every month since it was formed on Oct. 14, 1946. The eight women who started the club are no longer around, but the club still is going strong with about 14 members.
The founding members included Garnet Johansen, who was married to former Columbus Mayor George Johansen, and Jean Johnson, whose daughter Jamie Snyder is still a member of the book club.
"We do have a constitution because Jean Johnson was an attorney. So when they established the group, with Jean being an attorney, evidently they thought that they needed a constitution," Club President Marilyn Zehring said.
The club is also technically a nonprofit.
"We have minimal dues. They're $10 a year. What that money is used for, usually, is to either sponsor a humanities program ... or, if one of our members die, we buy a book for the library," Zehring said.
The club's structure is slightly unorthodox.
"We do ours a little bit different," Wemhoff said. "We don't all read the same book."
Instead, each month, a different member is assigned to be the reviewer. That person selects a book to read and prepares a review to share with the rest of the club members at the start of the meeting.
"Following that, we all talk briefly about a book we read during the month," Zehring said.
Zehring said the club covers all different genres.
"Then you can pick a book you enjoy, you can share pieces of it from the book and then discuss it with the whole group," Wemhoff said.
Zehring has been a member of the book club since the early 2000s.
Wemhoff said, "I started with the group in 1993."
Other current members have been involved even longer than that.
"Judy Dworak has been in since the 1970s. And then Theresa Kumpf has been in since the 1980s," Zehring said. "That just shows you the longevity of our group."
Once people join, Zehring said, they usually remain in the club until they move away or die.
The club tries to limit its membership to keep the size of the group manageable.
"We usually do it in each others' homes if we can," Wemhoff said.
The book club gets together on the third Friday of each month throughout most of the year.
"We don't meet ... the three months in the summer. We end up with a social where we just get together in July and just kind of discuss books and share where we're at and what's going on," Wemhoff said.
The book club also does not meet during December because of the busy holiday season.
Traditionally, the members take some kind of field trip in April.
The club was not able to take its April outing this year or last year because of COVID-19, although they did continue to meet over Zoom during the height of the pandemic.
In April 2022, Zehring said, they hope to finally make it to Red Cloud to visit the childhood home of American author Willa Cather.
The club plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary with an event at the Evans House, 2204 14th St. in Columbus, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15.
"We are planning to have tables set up for each decade from the 1940s to now," Wemhoff said in an Aug. 30 email to the Telegram. "We plan to display information on books that were popular during that decade."
