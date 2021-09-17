Book club celebrating 75 years

Instead, each month, a different member is assigned to be the reviewer. That person selects a book to read and prepares a review to share with the rest of the club members at the start of the meeting.

"Following that, we all talk briefly about a book we read during the month," Zehring said.

Zehring said the club covers all different genres.

"Then you can pick a book you enjoy, you can share pieces of it from the book and then discuss it with the whole group," Wemhoff said.

Zehring has been a member of the book club since the early 2000s.

Wemhoff said, "I started with the group in 1993."

Other current members have been involved even longer than that.

"Judy Dworak has been in since the 1970s. And then Theresa Kumpf has been in since the 1980s," Zehring said. "That just shows you the longevity of our group."

Once people join, Zehring said, they usually remain in the club until they move away or die.

The club tries to limit its membership to keep the size of the group manageable.

"We usually do it in each others' homes if we can," Wemhoff said.