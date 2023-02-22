From library summer programs to contests, comic books and more, kids have a lot of opportunities and reasons to read.

One more reason will present itself on Feb. 27 for students at Columbus Christian School as they prepare for their third annual read-a-thon and second annual book fair. Kindergarten, first and second grade teacher Daneill Beck said the read-a-thon fundraiser will line up with a national reading and literacy initiative in its first week.

"Next week is Read Across America. Schools across the nation are celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday. Monday through Friday we'll celebrate Dr. Seuss, read a book each day, dress up on days relating to the story, have some silly snacks all to encourage a love of reading," Beck said.

To help get kids books to read and drum up excitement for the week and upcoming month-long read-a-thon, the school will hold a book fair on Feb. 27. Funds from the read-a-thon will go into the general fund, Beck said.

"This is for our general fund, books, supplies, materials we might need in the classrooms, teacher support, staff salaries, all those costs of running the school," Beck said.

The students' goals are set at the beginning of the read-a-thon and sponsors either pledge based on the minutes they will read or a flat number.

"The students read in class, at home, in their free time and keep track of the minutes and earn prizes," Beck said. "The littlest, they're setting about 10 minutes a day; that's 300 minutes at the end. Meanwhile, the older may be setting up to an hour a day."

Prizes on the individual level consist of erasers, pencils and the like, Beck said. Those who reach the goals they set, she added, will be able to participate in a pizza party and bounce house event at the end of the read-a-thon.

"At the end we tally it up and award the top in each classroom, then we reach out and share the total minutes," Beck said.

Cynthia Makovicka, a third through sixth grade educator, said read-a-thons like this help spur an early and continued interest in reading for children, which is very important to their education.

"It improves their reading fluency, comprehension and their desire to read, especially if it starts as a challenge," Makovicka said. "They develop a true love of reading or find a specific series they enjoy, it drives interest and encourages reading that much more."

The book fair, Beck said, will run from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the school. An area Usborne Books salesperson will have three or four tables of books available for immediate purchase, Beck said.

"Most you'll be able to purchase and take home, some will have to be special ordered and distributed on arrival," Beck said. "A percentage will help the school library earn additional books. Last year we earned $150 in library books."