Bookmobile funding to be on November ballot

Micek cited similar reasoning and Pfeifer pointed out the library never asked the county to pay the actual cost anyway.

“The head librarian was at the meeting the other day and she actually made the comment that when they found out we were putting this on the ballot to vote for it… she said that they would have accepted that,” Pfeifer said. “Now how fair is that? How fair is it to double the asking price the people vote on, when $160,000 would have been acceptable?”

Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell said the library never asked the county to pay the actual cost.

According to Connell, the County came to the library with a draft that would allow a reduction in payment if the Bookmobile was out of service, like during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the draft wasn’t approved because the county was already paying only half its share of the actual cost for library services.

“And then the next thing I knew they wanted to put it on the ballot and pay actual expenses. And we said, ‘Oh. OK,’” Connell said. “I don’t know necessarily who made the final call. At our last meeting with the joint committee, they let us know that they were thinking about doing that.”