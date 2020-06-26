Bookmobile funding to be on November ballot

In November, some Platte County voters will have a say on whether to double the amount the county pays for Columbus Public Library services.
“We voted to put this library services issue on November’s ballot and let the county residents vote whether they want to continue paying taxes for library service or not. It’s been done at least twice before. The last time was in 2002,” Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Engdahl said.
The library services contract is an agreement between the City of Columbus and the Platte County Board of Supervisors. It encompasses the Bookmobile service and allows non-Columbus Platte County residents to use the Columbus Public Library for free.
Each contract lasts for three years and the most recent contract ends soon. On Tuesday, the board approved a $155,000 contribution for the coming year, which is not an unusual amount. How much the county pays in years two and three of the contract will depend on November’s vote.
The vote will be decided by Platte County residents who live outside of Columbus and Humphrey. They are the ones subject to the tax levy that funds the County’s library services contribution. Columbus and Humphrey are the only two towns in the county with their own public libraries, so they are exempt from the levy. If the vote passes, the levy could increase.
So far, the County has been paying the library a fixed rate that is determined when the contract is up for renewal. For each of the last several fiscal years, the county has steadily been increasing its contribution by $5,000. For the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the contribution was $150,000.
A joint committee, with members from the library, the Columbus City Council and the Platte County Board, recently negotiated a contract to change that. Instead of paying a steadily increasing fixed rate, the County would be on the hook for the actual cost of the services rendered by the Columbus Public Library to out-of-town county residents.
“We have been increasing our participation, but we have not got up to what some people would say would be our fair share,” Engdahl said.
According to Engdahl, that amount – averaged over the last six years – has been about $283,000.
But not all the supervisors agree.
District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek, District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer and District 5 Supervisor Bob Lloyd are against it. None of them are opposed to the library services contract or the Bookmobile, but all three said the sudden increase is unreasonable.
“They want to go from the $150,000 we paid this year, to $300,000,” Lloyd said. “I think that’s way too much money. I can’t see how we can double it in one year.”
Micek cited similar reasoning and Pfeifer pointed out the library never asked the county to pay the actual cost anyway.
“The head librarian was at the meeting the other day and she actually made the comment that when they found out we were putting this on the ballot to vote for it… she said that they would have accepted that,” Pfeifer said. “Now how fair is that? How fair is it to double the asking price the people vote on, when $160,000 would have been acceptable?”
Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell said the library never asked the county to pay the actual cost.
According to Connell, the County came to the library with a draft that would allow a reduction in payment if the Bookmobile was out of service, like during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the draft wasn’t approved because the county was already paying only half its share of the actual cost for library services.
“And then the next thing I knew they wanted to put it on the ballot and pay actual expenses. And we said, ‘Oh. OK,’” Connell said. “I don’t know necessarily who made the final call. At our last meeting with the joint committee, they let us know that they were thinking about doing that.”
If the voters do not approve the increase and vote against the contract, the county and city will likely go back to the bargaining table and come to some other agreement to preserve the library services contract.
In other library happenings, the Bookmobile – which hasn’t operated since March, thanks to COVID-19 – will be up and running again next week.
The Bookmobile will be in Shell Creek on Monday; Christ Lutheran Church and School, St. John’s Lutheran School and Creston on Tuesday; and Platte Center and Hillside on Wednesday. More information about the Bookmobile schedule through the start of August can be found on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page.
Those who wish to use the Bookmobile must pass a COVID-19 health screening and sign a waiver.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
