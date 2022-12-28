Books for the kids: Leadership Columbus accepting books for Columbus Area Childcare

In recent months, Columbus has seen big changes to its child care network, including the foundation of Columbus Area Childcare and its use of the former Little Messengers building.

With the completion of renovations and very fast use of the new facility, the need for things for the children to do became evident. During a Leadership Columbus project brainstorming session, things began to click, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Talent and Workforce Development Sarah Ehlers.

"They had some fantastic ideas," Ehlers said. "Then we talked about quality education and what that revolved around. It came to the point that they said 'can we create a reading nook for them?'"

Ehlers said the group wanted the project, whatever it was, to be able to incorporate the children at the facility with members of the community. Ideas began forming about reading time and chamber members and eventually the community at large.

"We thought there's no better way to bring a community together with the child care center than through reading books together," Ehlers said. "All of a sudden our leadership class, they were all really excited and they all had a different part in that."

Leadership Columbus, a cross-section of professionals in the Columbus area who spend several months studying local industry and commerce up close and firsthand, has a community improvement project like this every year, according to group co-chair Greg Badstieber, customer and energy services coordinator for Loup Power District.

The facility, Badstieber added, was in need of people and supplies, as the chamber essentially worked from a clean slate for the whole program. With the project's time frame lining up with construction, it seemed like a natural fit.

"They were pretty much starting from scratch. A lot of work needed done, they needed material, toys, everything you need in a day care," Badstieber said. "The class thought it would be an exciting project to help get that day care up and running."

Denzel Hodges, division manager at Muth Electric, one of the people who built the reading area fixtures, said the project is wide-reaching across a lot of the Leadership students.

"I'm part of the construction group, we build the shelves, cubbies and we have a group that's getting the books and organizing that and how to go about it the best way and another group going out collecting talking to book clubs asking if they can donate some books. It's been a really fun project to work on," Hodges said.

Hodges said the books and the class' involvement are just one part of the larger day care initiative, which is very necessary.

"This is a big need for not just people who have kids but everybody with employees with kids, this is a big deal, the day care center was a big deal for the entire city," Hodges said.

The shelves, Ehlers said, will be shaped like a tree and ideally, people would be able to read to the kids at the facility when the reading nook area is finished.

"They just wanted to make this space in the child care center where guests could come in and read, community members could volunteer to come in and read to them," Ehlers said. "We have great quality material for kids to learn from and it's something that can be rotated out."

Until Jan. 3, books and gently used toys for children up to 3-years-old can be dropped off at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce building, 753 33rd Ave., during normal business hours.

Ehlers said that since donations started on Dec. 8, 100-150 books have been donated. In the event they get several of one book, they will share the extras with another child care facility. They are also looking for gently used baby toys (six weeks to 18 months). So far, she said, the reception has been excellent.

"It's (day care facility) a lot of kids, a lot of books, a lot of crying, a lot of laughter but it really is a place of joy. It's a lot of fun to go in there and we have a quality staff, it's exciting and I think our ribbon cutting sometime in January will be exciting," Ehlers said.