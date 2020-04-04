BORN TO HELP OTHERS: Branting enjoys working with seniors

SENIOR STATUS

In 2013, Branting decided to leave Osceola after 23 years working in the nutrition field in order to do something a little bit different. Her role with the Senior Center involves food, with meals being served to citizens each and every day, but it’s much more than just that. It’s about the people for her and it’s the people that keep her coming back and doing her job each and every day.

“Getting to know them, trying to figure out what we can do for them (and) coming up with things that we should be doing,” Branting said. “I’ve always said that seniors are better than what they’re getting. We’re all, hopefully, going to be a senior someday and I think it’s up to us to pave the way and respect the people that got us to where we are.”

In her seven years as the manager of the Senior Center, Branting has turned the facility into a go-to place for seniors to have a good meal and hang out with friends. While the community gathering aspect is postponed due to COVID-19, Branting is still keeping one eye on the people that the Senior Center serves each and every day.