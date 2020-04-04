BORN TO HELP OTHERS: Branting enjoys working with seniors

For Cindy Branting, being around senior citizens is something that she is passionate about. While her current role as manager of the Columbus Senior Center is one thing, she’s always had an appreciation for the oldest members of society.
“I’ve always had a passion for the elderly,” Branting said. “I had very great influences growing up, teaching us how to respect the elderly community.”
Branting has found a real comfort zone with her role at the Senior Center. Although the COVID-19 outbreak has shut down the facility for now, she’s looking forward. She knows that when things calm down her facility will once again be a place for seniors to relax and share their lives.
Now more than ever, she’s embracing her role as an advocate for seniors and their place in society. But her journey is more than just helping out the oldest and most vulnerable members of society. She possesses experience in nutrition, having worked in medical facilities across the state as a nutritionist. She knows exactly how to keep people’s minds and bodies sharp through their diet, and that experience has carried her through into her role in Columbus.
All in all, Branting’s life path has led her to this moment, and even though most things are closed down, she’s still finding the time to keep in touch with the seniors of Columbus to provide support and a good meal whenever they need it.
FOR GOOD HEALTH
Branting grew up on a farm in Clarks, 37 miles southwest of Columbus in Merrick County. A proud Blue Bomber (the nickname for the high school before it merged with Polk to become High Plains), she graduated in 1987, moving on to Southeastern Community College in Lincoln to study nutrition. While there, she became a registered dietitian, a shift in gears from what she originally set out to do, which was to become a physical therapist.
“Maybe (being) a physical therapist was a long shot,” Branting said. “(Nutrition) was a more attainable goal. Growing up on a farm and understanding the nutritional value of the things that we grew on the farm, whether it was cattle or hogs or the garden produce, has always been an interest of mine.”
After two short years at Southeastern, she left for Osceola and the Annie Jeffery Memorial County Health Center, where she dove right into a role in nutritional services. There, she had a chance to get real work in a kitchen as well as doing nutritional assessments for people. The 21 years that she spent in Osceola gave her an opportunity to hone her craft, something that she took to heart in her next role with the Good Samaritan Society.
“(I) worked as a preceptor for an individual to get their dietary manager’s degree,” Branting said. “Beyond that, I came here.”
SENIOR STATUS
In 2013, Branting decided to leave Osceola after 23 years working in the nutrition field in order to do something a little bit different. Her role with the Senior Center involves food, with meals being served to citizens each and every day, but it’s much more than just that. It’s about the people for her and it’s the people that keep her coming back and doing her job each and every day.
“Getting to know them, trying to figure out what we can do for them (and) coming up with things that we should be doing,” Branting said. “I’ve always said that seniors are better than what they’re getting. We’re all, hopefully, going to be a senior someday and I think it’s up to us to pave the way and respect the people that got us to where we are.”
In her seven years as the manager of the Senior Center, Branting has turned the facility into a go-to place for seniors to have a good meal and hang out with friends. While the community gathering aspect is postponed due to COVID-19, Branting is still keeping one eye on the people that the Senior Center serves each and every day.
“We’ve started calling people randomly and checking in on them and seeing how they’re doing,” Branting said. “That’s a very important thing and not something everybody can do. I’m sure everybody knows somebody who needs to stay home — we all should stay home (now) — but the elderly are in that prime group and (we need) to just take a minute and give someone a call and check on them and make sure that they know that they are not forgotten.”
Branting’s boss, Doug Moore, the City of Columbus’ Public property director, said that Branting provides a caring, nurturing environment for senior citizens in Columbus.
“She wants only the best for them,” Moore said. “They all love her and (with) the programming that she has come up with to make their lives better, the Senior Center has done a 180 turnaround since she got there. She holds everybody together (and) she’s the leader.”
FAMILY TIME
As she was moving into her first job in Osceola in 1989, Branting took the time to tie the knot with her then-boyfriend, Jeff. Now in their 31st year of marriage, Branting enjoys spending lots of quality family time with him and her two children: Rylee, who studies elementary education at Wayne State College, and Pierce, a high school sophomore at Shelby-Rising City. Most of her time outside of the Senior Center is spent attending her children’s events, whether that be a sport or school event.
“My primary focus when I’m not at work is my family and attending their things,” Branting said. “That’s what I love to do the most.”
Right now, she’s focused on making the Senior Center better when it eventually reopens to the public. She's paying attention to what other senior facilities in the area and the country have done to keep people coming in, from new programming to special events. It has provided her with plenty of time to maintain the facility, keeping it as fresh as it can be when life begins its slow march back to normalcy.
“Let me look out there and see what other senior centers are doing across the nation,” Branting said. “What different programs can we bring in? There are definitely things out there that are new to this area, but there’s no reason why we can’t bring them (here).”
All told, she plans on sticking around as long as the City wants her to stay. She’s more than willing to oblige, enjoying her life in Columbus and her passion of helping seniors stay strong in the twilight of their lives.
“I have no plans to change my focus,” Branting said. “I truly love it here.”
Zach Roth is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at hzachary.roth@lee.net.
