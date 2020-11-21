Born to lead: Ackman striving to improve affordable housing and more in Columbus

Practically a Columbus native, Scott Ackman to this day can vividly recall the unpleasant experience he and his wife had both times they tried to buy a home here in town only a few years ago.

“Both times we found ourselves in the same boat. You find something you like and it becomes a bidding war because there is not a lot out there. It’s frustrating,” Ackman said. “I think it’s tough for a lot of younger families looking to take that next step. We need more affordable housing.”

Ackman acknowledged the recent surge in housing and construction in the area; however, he’s someone who believes it’s important to be part of the solution rather than waiting for someone else to do it. That’s part of the reason he ran for the City Council Ward 3 position in the general election this year. Although it didn’t work out in his favor, don’t expect Ackman to stay put. He’s determined to help make Columbus thrive.

“Scott’s a guy who cares,” said friend Randy Baker, who worked with Ackman at CED Enterprise Electric in Columbus. “During his time at our location in Columbus, I could tell he had a vested interest in the community … I could just tell he cared about what’s going on in the community and the future of the community.”

