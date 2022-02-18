Boy Scout Troop 212 hosting pancake feed

Columbus’ local Boy Scout Troop 212 has learned to cook for themselves, and soon the kids will try their hand at making breakfast food for area residents as well.

The Boy Scout Troop 212 will do this by hosting its annual pancake feed from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Federated Church, 2704 15th St. There will be suggested donations of $6 for adults and $4 for kids ages 6-10.

“We want to provide that service in general,” said Scoutmaster Jason Reiff of the event. “When we get together to work it, we have to sign up for shifts and how important it is for them to sign up for their shift. Otherwise, it’s more work for the guys that are there if they don’t show up. It’s being accountable.”

The meal will include homemade buttermilk pancakes, sausages and beverages.

“It’s all homemade so we make the batter,” Reiff said. “The kids are helping to make that. They’re cooking the sausage and cook the pancakes on the big grills.”

The scouts will help clean up, bring food out to residents and run the drink station, Reiff said. The kids will also offer aid to folks who may need assistance like older community members or a family with several young children.

“We have a couple of runners who will help with that also,” Reiff said.

The pancake feed has been going on for at least two decades. The funds from the pancake feed will go toward the troop’s camping supplies and summer trip later this year, Reiff added.

Colleen Jensen – whose son, Nick, is in his first year in the scouts – said she believes the meal gives her son and the rest of the troop a chance to see what it is like to help others.

“Events like these are really good for the boys because I think it allows them to participate in a volunteer-like activity,” Jensen said. “And it gets them to think, ‘It’s OK to give your time to events like this.’ Hopefully, it leads to them give time for charity events.”

Reiff said since the pancake feed is for the community, he hopes residents can enjoy a good meal.

“Generally, we also have up on the TV pictures of what the boys have done or worked on whether it’s Eagle projects or summer camp,” he said. “… The boys did help cook all the food that is being served. We are a cooking troop, I would say. That’s a big part of us. If the boys don’t cook, then they don’t eat to an extent. The boys cook for themselves but now they’re making a meal for the community.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

