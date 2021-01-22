Brainard native pens novel on hometown views

If he was going to write a book about his hometown, Ross added, it was time.

After the 2016 election, Ross said, many national media outlets tried to do profiles of people in areas that overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump.

"They'd talk to a guy in Vietnam army fatigues at the state fair. They just find people like that, like, 'This is what everyone is like in this town'," Ross said, wryly.

Ross wanted to go deeper than that and talk about the people he grew up with and still knows — people he may disagree with but who are, he said, still good and rational.

"I have Trump-voting family members who still live in Butler County who aren't coal miners or QAnon people or whatever is the trending portrayal," Ross said. "It's a lot more complicated than the archetypes."

His other goal with the book, Ross said, is to help Nebraskans realize how far the state has shifted to the political right.