Brazilian-born Lena happy to join Platte County Extension Office

Bruno Lena may not have a typical rural background but anyone who talks to him for a few minutes will know his love for agriculture is through the roof.

Lena grew up in the southern region of Brazil and – for a good portion of his life – lived in a city with a population of about half a million people. After studying agriculture and moving to the United States, Lena said he learned his passion is working directly working with farmers.

Lena is new to the U.S. - having moved about three years ago - and even newer to Columbus. He recently relocated to the area to work as the Platte County Extension Office water and integrated cropping systems extension educator. He will cover Platte, Nance and Boone counties.

The affable and quick-witted Lena introduced himself Friday at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce agribusiness committee meeting. He told the agribusiness committee about his background and his goal for the area.

"I know this will be very challenging but I'm an easy learner," Lena said. "I'm going to be out there and asking many questions that I have so I can get to know the region. I believe that's my strength."

Lena credited his agronomist father in getting him to the ag field.

Lena went on to graduate from college in Brazil with a degree in agricultural and system engineering but he had a main focus on irrigation. After receiving his Ph.D., he came back home and worked as a professor at a university for two years.

He said he taught several subjects, including irrigation, landscaping “and everything imaginable.”

He described the job as temporary as usually the professor leaves after a couple of years.

“After that, I looked for a post-doctoral position here in the United States,” Lena said.

It eventually led him to Auburn University in 2019. Lena said that was where he started working with farmers mostly regarding irrigation scheduling and more.

He said that was the moment where he learned he wanted to work directly with producers and not solely conduct research.

Despite going into a different path, Lena said his work as a professor played a pivotal role in his life.

“When I look back and I remember what I was doing as a professor, that’s where I learned how to communicate with clients and how to become someone who will learn from you and passion for education,” Lena said. “That’s why I wanted to come here. I wanted to work directly with farmers because I knew that with my background I could help them with their irrigation scheduling.”

Columbus farmer Bill Luckey said he’s looking forward to having Lena on board. He added he met with the Brazilian when he applied for the position.

“He’s really excited about what he does,” Luckey said. “So I think he will be a great addition to the whole community.”

Lena said he hopes to work on reducing the amount of water applied for irrigation which will – in turn – help with cost reduction.

With nitrate also being a major topic with farmers, Lena said he wants to help them with the issue.

“Hopefully, it will be more environmental-friendly with what we do because it’s very important for people,” he said. “We need to find ways to be more efficient. Everyone can benefit from that.”

Lena said after being in the area for almost a month, he hopes to gain a better understanding of the region going forward.

“I’m trying to get to know people as much as I can to learn what farmers might need and what they might be interested in exploring or investing,” Lena said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.