Jobs in the medical field require a substantial amount of training and education. Now, through a new initiative by Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), certain professions can expedite the process some.

Two years ago, respiratory therapists Heather Hrouda and Melissa Ramaekers started in CCH's new apprenticeship program, where they could work with current therapists while completing training online. Hrouda, who has a degree in graphic design, said her son's premature birth got her interested in the field.

"Just about six years ago, I had my son born premature so it kind of got me interested in respiratory therapy, he spent some time in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and that kind of sparked my interest," Hrouda said.

Shortly after her son's birth, Hrouda said, she started working at the hospital in the supply and purchasing department, where she saw the opportunity for the apprenticeship program and decided to apply.

Ramaekers, whose mother works for the hospital and grandmother has in the past, said her brother, who was also born premature, had lung issues when he was very young and that led her toward the field. She didn't want to go into nursing, she said, and physical therapy would take too long as she hadn't started classes for that in high school. When the program was created, she went for it.

"I've always wanted to do something in health care and I wasn't really sure what," Ramaekers said. "That kind of got me introduced to respiratory therapy, just kind of wanting to help him and I filled out the application for (apprenticeship) school and that's kind of it."

Nate Fuerhoff, director of respiratory care and sleep lab, said the program is brand new, with Hrouda and Ramaekers being the first to participate and pass. Throughout the program, general credits are offered through Southeast Community College and Central Community College completely online. Clinicals and labs are conducted in the field, with real people in the profession.

As a condition for the hospital's supplying them with the education, materials and work experience, they do bring those who graduate on staff once they have completed the program and pass their board exams.

"It's really a fairly new thing. Respiratory therapy, like any other health care career, it's hard to find good quality employees now because there's not a lot out there. We wanted a program where we could find people from the community that had ties to the area," Fuerhoff said.

As for their future in the department, Ramaekers said she hopes to bring a younger personality and voice to the department as, starting the program right out of high school, she's young for someone working in the industry.

"Even nursing by the time you graduate nursing you're in your mid-20s and I'm only 20 or so, so I want to bring new perspectives a younger person has to the hospital and to the patients," Raemakers said.

Hrouda said she hopes to bring a positive energy with her work because, due to the nature of many respiratory disorders and illnesses, patients are often not the most thrilled to be at the hospital.

"I hope to bring a little more upbeat energy to the hospital day-to-day," Hrouda said. "Sometimes patients are here days at a time and they're sad being here so I want to be a little more happy, bring some joy to them and I never want to stop learning, to continue to learn."

In Ramaekers' case, as she had not completed any of the general courses required for healthcare work, she did have to complete them, but was able to under the apprenticeship program through Central Community College while she was working with the respiratory therapy department. Both were able to take classes about the profession while working around professionals and were able to ask questions. The hands-on practice, Hrouda said, is an invaluable part of the process.

"I'm getting to see things. I feel like we were ahead of the program because we had already seen a lot of the things we were learning in school so I felt like it was a little bit easier for us in that perspective," Hrouda said. "I'm definitely a hands-on learner so this is definitely something that helped me out a little bit."

The program, Fuerhoff said, will continue, but the hospital does have to base their availability on where they see a need for employment in the future, as the program takes two years.

"(We are) trying to find people that their main purpose is they want to help people and they want to make a difference and I think that was a thing with both, looking to make something more out a career than an hourly paycheck they want to make a difference in patients’ lives here," Fuerhoff said.