Bridging the gap: Regional mayors ask state leaders to finish Nebraska Expressway System

Community leaders in eastern Nebraska have signed a letter to state senators asking for the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System, which has been in the works for 32 years.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has spearheaded efforts for the letter, which details the history of the expressway project and the importance of its completion to the region.
Passed by the legislature in 1988, initial plans for the project included expanding 600 miles of two-lane traffic to a four-lane highway.
“Ultimately, the Nebraska Expressway System is a good idea and a good program that was put in place more than three decades ago, designed to connect Nebraska’s major communities to the interstate system with four-lane highways. It was bold, visionary (and) would have helped connect our rural and urban places,” Moenning said. “The only problem is it never got done.”
According to Moenning, a third of the project remains unfinished – Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus. This also includes highways 77 and 75.
Moenning reached out to leaders of the other two major cities impacted by the issue – Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg – on bringing the project’s attention to state politicians.
“The thought was to reach out to our senators and (say) ‘come on, give us some help. Our senators have signed off on their projects, how about some of you guys help sign off on us?'” Bulkley said. “… I’d venture to say there are a couple of senators who don’t know (about) the lack of a four-lane highway in rural Nebraska. I’m sure there are senators who don’t realize this was to have been promised to us years ago.”
Bulkley spoke of the problem rural communities – those outside of Omaha, Lincoln and away from the interstate – have in maintaining priority for state projects.
“… We lose steam. It doesn’t materialize and it’s ‘Oh, we’ll get to you later.’ It doesn’t happen and then it just sits,” Bulkley said, adding that completion of the expansion has been delayed to 2025.
State Sen. Mike Moser, who represents District 22 that encompasses Platte and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties, is from Columbus and is a former mayor of the city. He and other senators have been working toward getting the Nebraska Expressway System toward the forefront.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee is meeting Thursday, said Moser, which he and Sen. Curt Friesen will attend. Friesen represents District 34 and is the chairman of the legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
“The whole thing comes down to funding…” Moser said. “The state has a certain amount of money coming in for roads. We get some money from the federal government … and some of those funds have strings attached; they have to be used in federally-approved contracts on federally-approved projects and some, if not all, of our roads, are federal projects.”
Moser said both he and Friesen are considering legislation that may be able to help but haven’t ironed out those details yet.
“The senator-elect (Mike) Flood from Norfolk is also very interested … on working on these road projects,” Moser said. “He can’t be there (Thursday) … but we’re going to get together with some members of the Transportation Committee and see if we can come up with a plan to move some of these along.”
Letters urging prioritizing the project have been sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts and other senators, he added.
Moenning agreed that funding is the problem.
“These projects all were supposed to be finished in 15 years – by 2003 – and here we are more than three decades later unfinished,” Moenning said. “Ironically, they’ve become even more challenging to finance because we’ve waited so long to do them. The original price tag for the 1988 plan, again for the 600 miles, was $200 million altogether. Now the price tag is closer to $2 billion because of cost inflation.”
Moenning suggested a solution: Issuing bonds for the project. Nebraska is one of two states that doesn’t allow the bonding of infrastructure projects, he noted.
“We ask why not at this point in time? Nebraska’s cities and counties and school districts regularly do bonds to finance large infrastructure,” he said. “If we didn’t, they just wouldn’t get done; that’s what’s happened with the highway express system.”
Moser said he believes there to be a constitutional prohibition of the state of Nebraska issuing bonds, but was unsure if that was accurate when he spoke to The Telegram Wednesday afternoon.
There are two main reasons why the expansion is important: safety and economic development. Because the two-lane roads are outdated and underdeveloped, it causes major concerns with motorists, said Moenning.
“In fact, a study was done a few years ago on Highway 275 corridor showing that the counties within that corridor had a 62% higher traffic fatality rate than other Nebraska counties,” he said.
And, with the level of economic growth that can be seen within the Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk communities, it’s disappointing that those cities cannot be connected via modern infrastructure, Moenning added.
The negative impact the lack of a four-lane highway has on Columbus’ development is clear, Bulkley said.
“We know businesses look at Highway 30 not being complete. We know that has an impact when they’re making decisions,” Bulkley said. “We know the economic impact and companies make decisions based on your connectivity to the interstate systems.”
Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson is among those who signed the letter.
“We have close to 250 trucks coming through Schuyler daily, and, obviously, the four-lane from Columbus to Fremont, which again then connects you to Omaha, would be very beneficial,” Knutson said. “We could then continue to market ourselves with good road access for any future development, but it just also makes things much, much safer as Highway 30 is very well-traveled between Schuyler and Fremont, specifically because it’s on the same path to Grand Island…
“We’re just kind of a little behind the times when it comes to infrastructure, obviously. We’re a small state, population-wise, but I know we can do better.”
Moenning noted that Columbus is in a unique position as it is between two corridors – Highways 30 and 81.
“You can drive south from York, Nebraska, straight to Mexico on a four-lane highway and then you get to York and it becomes two-lane,” Moenning said. “It just speaks to, I think, some of the poor planning and foresight we’ve done here and not making connections.”
Others signing the letter include city majors and village chairs of Wisner, Beemer, Osceola, Scribner, Pilger, Hooper, Stromsberg, York, Wahoo, West Point, Shelby, North Bend, Murray, Union, Stanton, Benedict and Rogers.
“Mayors serve their frontline in government. We have to find practical solutions; we have no other choice,” Moenning said. “I think state senators play a similar role in finding solutions to stubbornly persistent problems. This is one of those, so we ask that our state representatives – those that we send to Lincoln to represent our districts but also the state of Nebraska – come together and embrace a practical solution to finishing the job on the Nebraska Expressway System.”
Reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis contributed to this story. Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
