Bridging the gap: Regional mayors ask state leaders to finish Nebraska Expressway System

“The whole thing comes down to funding…” Moser said. “The state has a certain amount of money coming in for roads. We get some money from the federal government … and some of those funds have strings attached; they have to be used in federally-approved contracts on federally-approved projects and some, if not all, of our roads, are federal projects.”

Moser said both he and Friesen are considering legislation that may be able to help but haven’t ironed out those details yet.

“The senator-elect (Mike) Flood from Norfolk is also very interested … on working on these road projects,” Moser said. “He can’t be there (Thursday) … but we’re going to get together with some members of the Transportation Committee and see if we can come up with a plan to move some of these along.”

Letters urging prioritizing the project have been sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts and other senators, he added.

Moenning agreed that funding is the problem.

