“Bridging the Homework Gap” grants

You should be proud of how innovative and committed these local school districts have been through this crisis, as was indicated by the projects they are going to use these funds to accomplish. While there are still many unknowns, I wanted to share a couple examples of how local schools are using this opportunity to do something really positive for students.

Columbus Public Schools will use a portion of their grant funds to provide training to CPS teachers to address the emotional health of students as they return to school in the fall. The selection committee appreciated CPS recognizing the emotional needs of students, as this will be a real factor in students being able to learn. Whether the fall semester starts in-person, remote, or a combination of both, there are going to be social and emotional health issues that teachers will have to address with their students.

Lakeview is using some of this funding to help them be adaptable to improve outcomes for summer school students. As their staff prepares multiple scenarios, this commitment allows them to think about investments to engage more students in-person in ways they couldn’t otherwise. Now that’s a great example of innovative thinking, a few dollars, and commitment from the school leading to better potential educational outcomes!