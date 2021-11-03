BRIEF - city council - city office renovations

City office renovations

David City is moving forward with renovations to the future home of city offices.

City offices are currently housed at 557 N. Fourth St. in David City, but will be moving into the former U.S. Bank building, 490 E St. in the downtown square.

The city purchased the E Street property in April for $300,000, with plans to do some renovations before moving house.

At an Oct. 27 meeting, the city council accepted a quote for renovations from Rising City's Tony Novak Construction for roughly $245,000.

The city received one other quote for the renovation work from Bierman Contracting in Columbus for more than $300,000.

The city is aware that there is asbestos in the E Street building, but is hoping to do as many of the renovations as possible without disturbing the asbestos.

"Any in any instances where we have to disturb it, we will abate the asbestos," City Administrator Clayton Keller told the Banner-Press.

The city's current Fourth Street location has gotten too small for the number of employees that now work there, necessitating the change in location.

The council has also discussed selling the drive-through attached to the former U.S. Bank at online auction.

The council received bids for the drive-through earlier this month at a previous online auction, but did not accept any of them, citing low offers as the reason. After a purchase agreement with the highest bidder yielded an offer of $50,000, the council decided to try another online auction.

At the Oct. 27 meeting, the council approved selling the drive-through at online auction with a reserve of $60,000.

Vacuum truck

David City has approved the purchase of a new vacuum truck for the city's water and sewer department.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

