Bringing back some joy: Area residents excited for in-person Easter services

She’s always made little gifts for her closest friends and gives out fudge, which didn’t happen as much either.

She attends St. Anthony's Catholic Church. For her, the online services were a high point, because she was able to hear the services of a priest she knew from when he was working in town.

“I loved being able to do that,” she said.

Easter is a new beginning, she noted, and is heartwarming.

Platte County resident CaroLyn Lueschen and her husband have attended Trinity Lutheran in Columbus since 1971. Lueschen has been playing the bells for around 24 years.

“March 15 of last year, we did get to play handbells on that day and then everything went bad after that,” Lueschen said. “We haven’t started back until about three weeks ago.”

Now the handbell group, Trinity Lutheran Jubilation Ringers, is set to play bells at the Easter service at 9 a.m.

“I’m happy to be back with it,” she added. “It’s good to be back, it really is.”

Every year, Lueschen and her husband go over to the in-laws, along with her daughter and daughter’s husband. They also talk with their son and family who live in Michigan.