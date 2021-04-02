Bringing back some joy: Area residents excited for in-person Easter services

Nothing could stop Easter from coming last year, Columbus resident Deb Anderson said.
Like the movie "The Grinch," where the Grinch tries to steal Christmas but couldn't take away people's holiday spirit, a pandemic wasn't able to stop the day itself. Celebrations were changed early in the pandemic; however, this year is different.
“It means so much to be able to worship in person with other Christians to celebrate the most important day of the year,” said Anderson, who attends Peace Lutheran. “It was just different watching services online.”
Another resident, Aimee Heesacker, said she loves the holiday. She carries on the family tradition of having a big dinner.
“My mother did that and then as she got older, then I took on that tradition,” Heesacker said. “It’s full-blown … the dessert, the pies. (It’s) a big, huge table spread.”
Heesacker even has special dishes she only pulls out for Easter, which have a springtime theme and bunnies. Last year, fewer people ate with those dishes.
“That was the smallest Easter that we ever had as far as family coming. My in-laws were afraid to go out of their house, and a lot of people had that fear of being out and about,” she said. “Every holiday, I send out little cards to everybody, and I did that too.”
She’s always made little gifts for her closest friends and gives out fudge, which didn’t happen as much either.
She attends St. Anthony's Catholic Church. For her, the online services were a high point, because she was able to hear the services of a priest she knew from when he was working in town.
“I loved being able to do that,” she said.
Easter is a new beginning, she noted, and is heartwarming.
Platte County resident CaroLyn Lueschen and her husband have attended Trinity Lutheran in Columbus since 1971. Lueschen has been playing the bells for around 24 years.
“March 15 of last year, we did get to play handbells on that day and then everything went bad after that,” Lueschen said. “We haven’t started back until about three weeks ago.”
Now the handbell group, Trinity Lutheran Jubilation Ringers, is set to play bells at the Easter service at 9 a.m.
“I’m happy to be back with it,” she added. “It’s good to be back, it really is.”
Every year, Lueschen and her husband go over to the in-laws, along with her daughter and daughter’s husband. They also talk with their son and family who live in Michigan.
“Our daughter and son-in-law, they don’t have to pick and choose which family to go to. The families are together,” she said. “We get to enjoy a meal together and watch the kids hunt for eggs and get to spend time with them.”
Easter is a “refreshing” time of year, she said.
“We hope it continues to get better,” Lueschen said.
The situation is a far cry from last year when Anderson said she knew in March there wouldn’t be an in-person Easter at Peace Lutheran. She watched the church's service online and just had her immediate family at home.
“Definitely church (will happen this year),” she said. “We’re actually going to have four services at our church so people can still socially distance.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.