BRINGING HOME GOLD: Community rallies behind Sammy's Superheroes benefit

There were plenty of winners Sunday at the Elks Country Club, but none bigger than the Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation.

When the “Bo’s West Goes Gold” celebration that aimed to raise funds for childhood cancer research was over, Columbus-based nonprofit Sammy’s had raised more than $50,000 to help with its mission of raising awareness and funds for all types of childhood cancer.

The golf tournament portion, held Sunday afternoon at Elks Country Club, kicked things off on a high note. According to Elks Country Club PGA Golf Professional Mike VunCannon, the four-person scramble had 144 players (36 foursomes).

“To see that many people playing golf and enjoying themselves says not just a lot about Sammy’s Superheroes, but Columbus in general,” VunCannon said.

Four teams came away with a collective $1,200 in winnings, though VunCannon noted all players involved decided to donate those proceeds back to Sammy’s.

“All of the golf winners donating their winnings back to Sammy’s – that was just so awesome,” said Erin Nahorny, a founding member of the nonprofit that is named after her son, whose cancer condition remains stable to this day. “That was an emotional part of the day.”