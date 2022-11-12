Bringing joy and positivity: Riojas a leader at Lakeview High School

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

No matter what you’re doing or what kind of day you’re having, you’ll always have a smile around Jimena Riojas, according to Lakeview Community Schools business teacher Tara Dlouhy.

“She is very fun and outgoing,” said Dlouhy, who is the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) adviser. “She likes to meet people. She loves traveling and she loves to explore. I think just the love of life is one thing I love about Jimena.”

Riojas, a 17-year-old senior at Lakeview, has been involved in FBLA for the past four years. She is heavily involved in different clubs at school, with National Honor Society, student council, yearbook and soccer among her extracurricular activities. She’s also a part of Revolution, which is a student-based Center for Survivors group in which local teens teach their peers about how to identify and respond appropriately to dating violence.

“I have definitely grown as a person and really stepped outside of my comfort zone and grown with networking and being more involved. I think FBLA has been the most,” Riojas said, noting she’s been a part of FBLA since she was a freshman.

Being involved in FBLA means she takes several trips, the first of which was to Denver, Colorado.

“I have met so many people from all over just by going to these trips of FBLA,” Riojas said. “By doing that, I learned how to dress up professionally, learned how to communicate well, how it is in the real business world and that's what I'm going to go in later when I leave high school.”

Dlouhy said Riojas displays a servant leadership style.

“She wants to be the best version of herself but she also wants to make everybody around her a better person. She wants to push them and always strive for greatness in everything that we do,” Dlouhy said, noting it doesn’t matter if it’s a big project or a small one. “She wants to make sure that everyone feels included and that everyone is heard.”

Lakeview has one of the largest FBLA chapters in the state of Nebraska, Dlouhy added, and Riojas does a good job of making sure everyone’s voice is included.

Riojas, the daughter of Marisol Arenivas and Jesus Riojas, was born in Texas but has lived in Columbus for most of her life.

She works at Menards and as a student coordinator at the Center for Survivors. She said she enjoys spending time with friends, listening to music, trying new things and thrifting.

“The thing that I do the most would probably have to be watched movies with my family because it's just such a relaxing peaceful time that I normally don't have,” Riojas said. “When I do have downtime I really enjoy those moments with the people who bring me up the most because I think my energy really does depend on the people who I work with or who I talk with. If they're negative, then I'm going to be negative. So I just always have to be positive about things.”

Riojas said being involved in a variety of activities has helped her gain connections.

“As a freshman I joined all these clubs because I knew that I wanted to get involved. By doing so I think people aren't afraid to come up to me and say hi to me in the hallway,” Riojas said, adding her leadership skills have also improved. “I think I just I've been more bold as well. I like to use my voice as a leader, and also actions, but I think those clubs individually play their own role of how I am as a person today.”

Riojas said her plans after graduating high school may change but at the moment she wants to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha to major in business and minor in entrepreneurship.

“My Plan A, you see, is to become a CEO of a big company, get a lot of money. But if it goes south, then Plan B is to open my own business,” Riojas said.

Dlouhy added she’s known Riojas for four years. Riojas is the type of student who always brings joy and positivity to the classroom, Dlouhy added.

“No matter what kind of day she was having, she still always had a smile on her face and really cares for people around her and wants them to have a better day,” Dlouhy said.