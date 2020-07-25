Bringing sunshine: Market 23's new mural up thanks to aunt, nephew

She met with the two last winter and then things got going toward the beginning of the summer.

Ramos and Maura both have full-time jobs, but also have significant art backgrounds. So, they pieced together the mural around their work schedules. They ended up working a couple of hours each weekday and then on the weekends.

“We both came up with the concept. We worked together and we created a strategy,” Ramos said. “It was super fun. It was a great opportunity to show what we can do. We were very excited about having this opportunity.”

Although the heat made it challenging, Ramos said she and her nephew were encouraged by their work as they heard positive feedback from people stopping and driving by.

The two now are hoping more opportunities like the mural will come their way. Those interested in talking with them about possible art jobs can contact Ramos at 402-276-8843 or by email at yara@havanastone.com.

As for the Market 23 mural, Ramos said they hope people enjoy it for years to come.

“We want it to be a point of happiness or joy,” she said. “A gathering point for people to have fun.”

Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.

