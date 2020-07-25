Bringing sunshine: Market 23's new mural up thanks to aunt, nephew

A Columbus aunt and nephew’s newest collaboration brightened up the outside of Market 23 along 23rd Street and is meant to do the same to residents’ spirits.
“We want them to smile and for a couple of seconds, forget whatever is bothering them,” said Yara Ramos, who worked on the massive mural with her 23-year-old nephew Pedro Maura over the course of two-and-a-half-weeks earlier this summer.
The two, who are Cuba natives, worked to create a mural that could be interactive and oozed with happiness. As such, the result is a landscape of a park setting. It boasts a big yellow sun, butterflies, flowers, a swing and a stone walking path, among other things.
“It took them a couple of weeks to come up with the design. Once they did, they showed it to me and I loved it,” said Doris Elifritz-Lux, Market 23 owner. “It’s kind of whimsical and a very interactive design.”
Market 23, 2620 23rd St. in Columbus, serves as a place for people to pick up handcrafted and homegrown items from a variety of vendors. Lux said she commissioned the mural with hopes to bring people together and enjoy or take selfies in front of, as well as to bring folks into the establishment.
“I was looking at something for the community, to draw people in, something fun,” she said, noting she got the idea for it a couple of years ago. “I thought a mural could be interactive and give people a place to come have their picture taken.”
She met with the two last winter and then things got going toward the beginning of the summer.
Ramos and Maura both have full-time jobs, but also have significant art backgrounds. So, they pieced together the mural around their work schedules. They ended up working a couple of hours each weekday and then on the weekends.
“We both came up with the concept. We worked together and we created a strategy,” Ramos said. “It was super fun. It was a great opportunity to show what we can do. We were very excited about having this opportunity.”
Although the heat made it challenging, Ramos said she and her nephew were encouraged by their work as they heard positive feedback from people stopping and driving by.
The two now are hoping more opportunities like the mural will come their way. Those interested in talking with them about possible art jobs can contact Ramos at 402-276-8843 or by email at yara@havanastone.com.
As for the Market 23 mural, Ramos said they hope people enjoy it for years to come.
“We want it to be a point of happiness or joy,” she said. “A gathering point for people to have fun.”
