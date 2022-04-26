Broken Mug celebrates 5 years in Columbus

Mandy Tuls said she always wanted to open her own coffee shop. When 1C | The Sanctuary moved to its current location, Tuls found an opportunity to make her dream become a reality.

Mandy - along with her husband, Todd - started the coffee shop five years ago as a place where anyone could come in for a cup of coffee or a nice meal for breakfast or lunch. Ever since opening, the coffee shop has become a staple in the community.

The Broken Mug – 2200 28th Ave. - celebrated its fifth anniversary Saturday with discounts on drinks and sweatshirts. It also showcased its new merchandise and had new fresh floral bouquets from Country Lane Gardens and springtime décor from Urban Farms for sale.

“To have the city of Columbus to support us for five years and, honestly, it’s been our best year ever,” Manager Angey Johnson said.

Mandy noted she had a five-year goal for the business. She said she knew the first couple of years would be tough but year five was “make or break” time. In The Broken Mug’s case, it’s shown it is here to stay.

“We’re super excited,” Mandy said. “Especially through COVID, we stayed open. It was really tough but we’re thriving and we’re excited.”

The Broken Mug was added to 1C | The Sanctuary after the church moved to its current home, which previously housed the Columbus Family YMCA. Mandy said she thought the church had ample space to provide community members a coffee shop.

“We wanted something for the community, something local,” Mandy said. "(It was also) for other local owners and different shops where they can display their things. We basically grew by word of mouth.”

The Broken Mug is named after a Bible verse from the book of Psalms. Mandy said the verse is for her late husband who she lost in a fishing accident several years ago.

“That verse has always held tight in my heart,” she said.

The Broken Mug has grown since it first opened. Its first expansion was the Mini Mug Coffee Trolley in November 2020 and then it was announced earlier this month that the coffee shop will open a location inside the Columbus Community Building. It will open in the spring of 2023.

“To celebrate five years and open in the new library, it’s so nice to be recognized in the community and have our brand expand,” Johnson said. “It’s just incredible. … We feel very, very grateful.

“Thank you, Columbus. Thank you for supporting us and thank you for making us your home away from home.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

