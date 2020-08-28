Broken Mug doing deliveries, recovering from May break-in

A May burglary hasn’t broken the stride of The Broken Mug coffee shop, which has started a delivery service and plans to open a drive-through this fall.
Like many cafes, The Broken Mug, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus, was hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. To add insult to injury, the business also experienced a break-in right around the high point of the Nebraska COVID-19 outbreak in May.
“We’re a small business and we were feeling it just like everybody was, as far as losing quite a bit of business during those couple months. And then basically having that on top of it,” Manager Lindsay Kool said.
The Broken Mug is insured, Kool said, and though the safe was stolen – which contained money, a cash box and an iPad – no property was damaged.
“Honestly, it made us stronger; It didn’t bring us down at all. We were able to operate the next morning and we just picked ourselves up and kept going,” Kool added.
The Broken Mug temporarily shortened its hours, but it never closed. It began offering curbside and delivery services to cope with the drop in foot traffic.
The same month as the break-in, the business got a vehicle to support the delivery service, which has continued to thrive and is officially here to stay.
“It’s been nice. It’s been good with all the change that’s been happening with COVID and everything. It’s still a popular thing, so we’re going to continue (with it),” Owner Mandy Tuls said.
Kool said the vehicle investment will pay off in the long run, especially since the business is currently doing between five and 12 deliveries every day.
“Large businesses, when they order from us, due to their guidelines with COVID, they’re needing to provide boxed lunches if they are going to have some sort of catering, and that’s something that we offer. So, individually, boxed lunches have been huge for us,” Kool said.
The Broken Mug is keeping up the momentum with a drive-through option. Customers can probably expect that sometime in the fall, Kool said.
“We are all about change. We like making sure that we’re changing with the times and keeping things new, fresh. But, also keeping the regular items that we sell (and) being able to really cater to our customers and their needs,” Tuls said.
Otherwise, The Broken Mug is back to its normal hours.
“We have a breakfast and a lunch menu. Breakfast is served all day. The kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and that’s Monday through Saturday,” Kool said. “But the coffee shop stays open until 7 p.m.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
