Broken Mug doing deliveries, recovering from May break-in

“It’s been nice. It’s been good with all the change that’s been happening with COVID and everything. It’s still a popular thing, so we’re going to continue (with it),” Owner Mandy Tuls said.

Kool said the vehicle investment will pay off in the long run, especially since the business is currently doing between five and 12 deliveries every day.

“Large businesses, when they order from us, due to their guidelines with COVID, they’re needing to provide boxed lunches if they are going to have some sort of catering, and that’s something that we offer. So, individually, boxed lunches have been huge for us,” Kool said.

The Broken Mug is keeping up the momentum with a drive-through option. Customers can probably expect that sometime in the fall, Kool said.

“We are all about change. We like making sure that we’re changing with the times and keeping things new, fresh. But, also keeping the regular items that we sell (and) being able to really cater to our customers and their needs,” Tuls said.

Otherwise, The Broken Mug is back to its normal hours.