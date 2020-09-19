BROTHERS IN FARMS: Brainard boys living their best lives in agriculture

Like most farmers, the Bongers boys are developing an eye for the long view.

For example, Sandy said, many people are putting up chicken houses in the area. Although Justin and Jason won’t graduate high school for several more years, they are already thinking about what that means for them.

Demand is high right now, Justin said, but that may change.

“In five years you’ll know how that went – who stuck with it, the condition of those houses, was it worth that investment,” Sandy said.

The boys have a lot of admiration for farming – and especially for their dad.

“I love helping my dad and making him happy. That’s one of my favorite things,” Justin said.

Otherwise, Justin said his favorite farm jobs are working cattle and making an electric fence to keep them contained.

“I like when you work cattle and you get to the pasture and you just open it and they just all walk out into the green grass,” Jason said, smiling.