Brown happy to be back with CPS

Today, Brown’s health battle continues but he’s doing much better than he was years ago. He said he is eager to make a difference and be back contributing to CPS.

“What people can expect from me being an educator is that I very much care about students,” said Brown, who with his wife, Amy, has two boys. “It’s students-first. I will put a lot of focus on making sure our students’ needs are met.”

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said Brown is someone who has a passion for kids and doing what he can to make sure they’re successful in and outside of the classroom.

“Mark is going to be a great fit. He has such a passion for education, and when he was working with us, he would fight tooth and nail for what’s right for kids,” he said. “He’s just a great guy. His heart is in the right place.”

Brown said he believes the government focuses heavily on test scores, and though he sees the importance of them, he wants to help transition focus a bit back on students as people and not just a test score. He also said he’ll value the thoughts of educators and administrators so they are empowered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}