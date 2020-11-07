Brown happy to be back with CPS

In a way, Mark Brown earning a spot on the Columbus Public Schools’ Board of Education is a bit of a homecoming.
“I feel pretty good, I’m excited about it,” Brown told The Telegram on Thursday afternoon. “My family and I were anxiously awaiting the results, and when they came in, it was a pretty good feeling.”
Brown, earned 4,634 votes behind incumbent school board members Doug Willoughby (5,636) and Candace Becher (5,787) to claim the third and final spot available on the board in this week’s election, according to unofficial results from the Platte County Election Commissioner's Office. The three edged out fellow political newcomer Katherine Lopez, who got 4,357 votes overall.
“Katherine Lopez was an excellent candidate – I have a lot of respect for her,” Brown said. “I knew it was going to be difficult with a strong candidate like her in the running.”
Although new to the board, Brown is no stranger to Columbus Public Schools. He started as a teacher, assistant football coach and head boys golf coach at the high school in 2008, became the football team’s defensive coordinator in 2010 and then the school’s activities director in 2012.
But then in 2014 he began to lose his vision, and after numerous trips to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. His medical journey resulted in him being forced to step away from CPS a few years ago.
Today, Brown’s health battle continues but he’s doing much better than he was years ago. He said he is eager to make a difference and be back contributing to CPS.
“What people can expect from me being an educator is that I very much care about students,” said Brown, who with his wife, Amy, has two boys. “It’s students-first. I will put a lot of focus on making sure our students’ needs are met.”
CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said Brown is someone who has a passion for kids and doing what he can to make sure they’re successful in and outside of the classroom.
“Mark is going to be a great fit. He has such a passion for education, and when he was working with us, he would fight tooth and nail for what’s right for kids,” he said. “He’s just a great guy. His heart is in the right place.”
Brown said he believes the government focuses heavily on test scores, and though he sees the importance of them, he wants to help transition focus a bit back on students as people and not just a test score. He also said he’ll value the thoughts of educators and administrators so they are empowered.
A former Nebraska School Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association president, Brown said he plans to learn the ropes and get to know his fellow school board members early on while helping guide the district into the future.
“This board is a great opportunity for me to be connected to education,” Brown said. “I’m happy to help any way I can.”
Becher said she thought Brown would be a good addition to the board.
“I know Mark from the high school when he was activities director,” said Becher, who will be serving for a third-consecutive term. “I have a lot of respect for Mark, and I look forward to working with him.”
Becher, a former Columbus High School English teacher who is currently adjunct faculty at Central Community College, said she was thankful to have the opportunity to serve in the role once again.
“I think it shows they (voters) have confidence in me and I hope through my actions I will show I deserve their confidence,” she said. “And I’d certainly like to thank them for supporting me.”
Becher said one of her biggest priorities will be seeing through the opening of the planned Kramer Education Center near downtown that will house a preschool, day care and administrative and technology offices.
“As teacher, I realize we need to start kids on right path when they’re young,” Becher said. “I’m really excited about it.”
Loeffelholz said he’s happy Becher and Willoughby will remain on the board, mentioning they both taught in CPS prior to his arrival.
“I’m really excited to have them back on,” he said, noting his experience having former teachers on the school board has always been positive because they’ve demonstrated they clearly care about the students and the district. “Candace and Doug have done a very nice job of doing what’s right for kids … the entire board – everything is students first … We’re all in this together.”
The CPS Board of Education features six members. Brown, Becher and Willoughby join Doug Molczyk, Theresa Seipel and Mike Jeffryes to round out the six-person board.
Willoughby could not be reached for comment and did not return The Telegram’s voicemail as of Friday’s deadline. Lopez could not be reached for comment.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
