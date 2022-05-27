Brunswick accepted to Leadership Nebraska program

For a chamber of commerce to truly perform its duties, its administrators need to have a broad range of knowledge about the community they serve, according to Leadership Nebraska Executive Director Roberta Pinkerton.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick has that knowledge but will have the opportunity, over the next nine months, to expand that knowledge and his network to cover the whole state.

Brunswick was recently accepted into Leadership Nebraska, where he will have the privilege of experiencing Nebraska businesses and people in a way many are not allowed.

"(This is) just to really have a stronger network, to get involved and grow my network," Brunswick said.

Brunswick is part of class XIV, the 14th since 2006. Pinkerton noted that they had to cancel the class in the past, leading to the number discrepancy. In those 14 years, 320 have graduated from the program.

Pinkerton said among those 320 have been mayors, state senators and people from every trade in the state. Brunswick said he is excited about this prospect because it will allow for more partnerships for the chamber.

"So much of what the chamber does in Columbus is building relationships, not only in Columbus but across the state," Brunswick said. "Whether it's helping draft legislature or forming coalitions, it's about having partnerships."

Throughout the course, Brunswick and the others will visit different cities across Nebraska to see what life is like in those places.

Some of the group's new knowledge will come from experts in a classroom setting, some from real experiences and some from simple discussion, Pinkerton said.

The program was started in 2006 when a group of leaders from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce came together with the intent to identify and reach strong community leaders across the state.

To accomplish their goal, the class each year is comprised of individuals from many backgrounds like health care, government, agriculture, military, manufacturing and chambers of commerce.

Group members are also selected from many different places because the needs in one part of the state won't match those in another.

"If somebody from, say, Omaha understood the transport issues they have in Northeast Nebraska better than what they see looking at Omaha, they'll make better decisions for their state overall," Pinkerton explained.

Brunswick said Sharyle Sands, former vice president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, had previously gone through the program and recommended it.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Todd Duren encouraged him to apply, and he was accepted, he said.

"This community continues to reinvest in itself, reinvest in its staff and this is just another way to do that," Brunswick said.

