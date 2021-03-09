Brunswick named new Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce president

In the Chamber's weekly business briefs, outgoing President Jeanne Schieffer said Brunswick will be a newcomer to the Columbus area. He has been serving as president and CEO of the McCook Chamber of Commerce since August 2019.

"During that time, he overhauled the Chamber's struggling operation which was on the verge of insolvency and led the organization’s first net profit in six years," Schieffer said, in the brief. "He has served on McCook Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors and promoted the overall business environment and quality of life in the McCook community. He is an active member of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives and has rejuvenated the legislative committee and its engagement with Sen. Dan Hughes, who represents District 44 and Red Willow County."