Budget matters, hot mix asphalt topic of Platte County Board meeting

Importantly, District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow noted, it does not allow counties to accumulate cash.

“It allows them to accumulate permission to budget for more,” Scow said.

The board has routinely approved the 1% additional budget increase.

“If you’ve dealt with county budget before, we talk about this every time,” Scow said to the Telegram. “We’ve been doing this.”

If the 1% increase is approved and goes unused year after year, it accumulates, and the county slowly grows the amount of money it has permission to spend. Pfeifer expressed caution about that.

“I don’t want that amount to build up so high,” Pfeifer said. “Say this board in a couple years has four or five new supervisors and they don’t know that much about funding and all of a sudden they say, ‘We can use all this money.’”

The accumulation would have to be extreme before that became an issue, though, Scow added.

Meanwhile, the County’s new hot mix asphalt program came up more than once during the meeting. Going forward, the County plans to begin using hot mix to resurface roads.