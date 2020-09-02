Budget matters, hot mix asphalt topic of Platte County Board meeting

The Platte County Board of Supervisors gathered for a business-as-usual meeting on Tuesday morning.
Two items of note on the meeting agenda were a routine 1% budget increase and discussion of a hot mix asphalt program being implemented by the County.
The board approved the additional 1% budget increase at the meeting, with all in favor except District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer, who voted against the measure.
The budget increase does not mean a tax increase. In this case, the 1% increase only gives the County permission to spend more, as in an emergency or disaster like the 2019 flood.
The state provides a small cushion allowing the county to spend an additional 2.5% on top of the amount outlined in its budget, but it is illegal for the county to spend any more than that – unless the board approves the additional 1%. The goal of the 1% increase is to create a bigger cushion for Platte County in a bad year.
The board can always meet and vote to approve additional spending, but the 1% increase may keep bureaucratic obstacles to a minimum in an emergency that requires fast action.
“Let’s say that total dollar amount is $500,000,” Pfeifer said. “You don’t tax people for that, but that $500,000 could be used next year if there’s a disaster or something like that.”
Importantly, District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow noted, it does not allow counties to accumulate cash.
“It allows them to accumulate permission to budget for more,” Scow said.
The board has routinely approved the 1% additional budget increase.
“If you’ve dealt with county budget before, we talk about this every time,” Scow said to the Telegram. “We’ve been doing this.”
If the 1% increase is approved and goes unused year after year, it accumulates, and the county slowly grows the amount of money it has permission to spend. Pfeifer expressed caution about that.
“I don’t want that amount to build up so high,” Pfeifer said. “Say this board in a couple years has four or five new supervisors and they don’t know that much about funding and all of a sudden they say, ‘We can use all this money.’”
The accumulation would have to be extreme before that became an issue, though, Scow added.
Meanwhile, the County’s new hot mix asphalt program came up more than once during the meeting. Going forward, the County plans to begin using hot mix to resurface roads.
In the past, supervisors opted for cold mix asphalt because it was more cost-effective. But the rising price of cold mix has eliminated the savings benefit.
“Years ago and up until this point, we actually used (cold mix asphalt) to resurface roads. So the majority of the roads that we have in Platte County are leftovers from years ago,” District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss said.
Hot mix asphalt is more durable and weather-resistant than cold mix asphalt, though, and will likely last longer over time.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
