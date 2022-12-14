'Building a house on the word of God': Columbus family moves back into home one year after tornado

The damage from a tornado can be devastating. Beyond the physical damage to a house or a car, they can cause shock to those impacted and even take away the sense of safety that comes with a home.

That shock affected the Schwanks of Columbus, almost exactly one year ago on Dec. 15, 2021, when the roof of their home was destroyed, making their home unlivable. During the tornado, Jenny Schwank was in the basement and her husband Tom and a family friend in the garage.

"I heard what I now know was the roof being torn off the house but I didn't know what it was until I came upstairs," Schwank said.

Upon realizing what had happened, Schwank said she checked the garage where the others were.

"Half the garage was blown away. Tom and I were both in shock for three or four days at least," Schwank said. "It was kind of surreal because I heard the sound and I know what it was until I saw."

Schwank called their pastor, Mariano Menendez from Word of Life Community Church, immediately and told him what had happened. He said he had had an inclination to pray around that time, for something.

"When the tornado hit, I didn’t know there was going to be a tornado, I felt compelled by the Holy Spirit to pray," Menendez said.

When he got the call from Schwank, Menendez said, he checked to make sure she and her husband were uninjured. He then met them at the parsonage and they went back to the house to inspect the damage. Schwank said the whole way back, Menendez had his hand on her shoulder, offering a sense of comfort.

"I just had this peace that, you know, stuff can be replaced. The house is a testimony of that, but lives are eternal, that's what my concern was," Menendez said.

The damage was pretty well contained to the roof and garage, Menendez and Schwank said.

"I was shocked. My first initial reaction was 'praise God ,' I was like 'Jenny, praise the Lord' because she was standing there, she was well," Menendez said. "When I saw the destruction, the roof was gone, garage collapsed, debris in the street - this could have been way worse so I was just so grateful to the Lord that they were OK."

At first glance, the damage was confusing. The roof was ripped off the top of the house like a lid, yet the items in the home were pristine, Schwank said. At first, they wondered if maybe the house could be salvaged. It had to be totaled and rebuilt from the foundation.

"We have a guy in our church who is in construction. I said it looked like they could just fix it and he took me back to the back wall and said no and showed me the whole house had moved," Menendez said. "Building stuff is not my forte, building people is my forte."

The house was rebuilt, on the same foundation with the same floorplan and shape, with a few differences, Schwank said. Since they were involved with the house from start to finish this time, they wanted to bless the house.

A friend from church, Jeremiah Penn, suggested they do something Menendez had done at a retreat the church uses occasionally. He had written a Bible verse in an area that would be painted over. The Schwanks decided to put them in the framing of the new house.

"The significance is to build this new house on the word of God. Things that are built on the word of God, they remain. That's the significance of it," Schwank said. "There's a ton of scripture the house is built on.

People came from all over, Schwank said. Friends, family, neighbors and church members all came to write things on the house framing and offer support. Schwank said she estimates anywhere from 50-100 people contributed, some sending her verses from Indiana and Maine for her to put in their stead.

Now, a year later, they're preparing to move into the new house. Schwank said it has been quite a ride, one full of emotions at that. Between living in a hotel where they could see pieces of their displaced roof out the window to thinking about how things could have gone so much worse, they are happy to move back into their "new" home on Dec. 20.

"It's actually been a little emotional, it's been a journey. My mom passed away three and a half weeks before the tornado hit and there's just been all the emotions coming up this year," Schwank said.

With the emotional and even financial support of family and considering the damages that happened from a tornado in Kentucky around that time, Schwank said they feel blessed, and that their new home, built on scripture and the support of their community, will stand.

"I tell everyone it's familiar but brand new," Schwank said.