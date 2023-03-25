Lakeview High School's construction trade class, led by Aaron Wilson, has some experience building structures, but their project for 2024 is quite a doozy.

In a brand-new collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, the class will be building and enclosing a house for the nonprofit. Habitat will have someone lay the foundation and do electrical, plumbing and roofing, but the rest is up to the class.

"What I'd like to spend time doing is framing, sheeting and trimwork, installing doors and windows. That way, when they buy their own house or live in a place and something breaks, they can fix it," Wilson said.

Working with Habitat, Wilson said, is something he's wanted to do in the past. When fellow teacher Amy Eisenmenger suggested the idea, he decided it was a good time to start.

"It's something I've looked at at previous schools, so I know a little bit about what it's about, so I got in touch with Lori," Wilson said. "I think it's a great foundation to work with, I think we could hit two birds with one stone here and the kids get to learn how to frame, sheet and side."

The project will begin in the fall of 2023, the beginning of a new school year. Senior Niels Schmidt, who worked on the class' current shed project for Habitat's House 14 but will graduate before construction on the new house begins, said he's confident the project is in good hands with the group that will return next school year.

"I think these guys will definitely be able to handle a house, a house is basically the same thing, just a larger scale," Schmidt said. "You're learning something that I would never have learned to begin with, but not just aimlessly, the work is going to better somebody else, make their life easier and better as well as benefit you. It's basically a two-for-one."

Junior Kurt Schneider said that, having worked on a shed and stepping up to the house project next year, he's excited to start. While he had some background in construction coming into the class, he has learned a lot, and the benefit to the community, he said, just makes it more enjoyable.

"I definitely learned that you have to do it right the first way or down the road it's not going to work out great for you," Schneider said. "You've got to be persistent, don't just give up because you screwed up. Work around it, figure out how to adapt to it and change some things."

B-D Construction will lay the concrete and the class will pick it up from there in the fall. Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said that, aside from the value of simply being a project for the school and adding a new home to the community, the collaboration fills a very serious need for housing opportunities in the community.

Thirty-eight applications were sent out in fall 2022, Peters said, of which 12 were returned and four chosen for final consideration. Choosing from a list is difficult when all the applicants are in need, she added.

"The Lord's prayer has a corporate element to it that often goes unnoticed. Praying for daily bread is asking for all of our basic needs, including shelter," Peters said. "Helping to provide 'daily bread' for our community is a blessing and honor. Reaching out to Lakeview to see if they were interested was nothing more than divine inspiration to help care for our community."

The family moving into the house will sign on for a 30-year mortgage for the property. Peters said she hopes this project paves the way for many future collaborations with the school, so long as they can continue to work within Habitat's requirements.

"I would love for this to be perpetuated every year," Peters said. "If everything goes according to plan, there will be many Habitat homes built by Lakeview students."