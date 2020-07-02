Building relationships in Nebraska

Building relationships was also at the core of Columbus’ recent progress on embracing diversity. Centro Hispano, Columbus Area Chamber, City of Columbus, many individual businesses, Columbus Area United Way, and interested community leaders were all intentional about building relationships to bridge cultural differences to build “One Columbus.” While we can’t declare victory, because this work never ends, nonetheless those conversations have clearly resulted in productive relationships that didn’t exist before.

I say all that to make two points: No. 1 – we have local evidence that this approach works; and No. 2 – to invite you into that statewide conversation.

If you’re interested in creating a greater sense of belonging in your place, if the future of Greater Nebraska matters to you, or if you seek out opportunities for learning and personal growth, then you might find this a really engaging opportunity! You will work alongside community leaders from across Nebraska. You will have fascinating, eye-opening conversations. You will help build our communities to do people attraction in the 21st century. And you will find inspiration.