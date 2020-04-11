Bulkley continues reminding residents of DHMs

-Help children follow social distancing measures; encourage them to play at home and not in a large group

-Help seniors stay at home by completing their shopping for them; do not visit long-term care facilities

-Exercised daily at home or participate in appropriate social distancing activities

There is also a new state-wide DHM that closes all beauty and nail salons, massage parlors, gentlemen’s clubs, indoor theaters and tattoo parlors until April 30. In Columbus, that measure will be extended until May 15.

Additionally, all organized team sports, including club sports, are suspended until May 4. This includes both youth and adult teams. Auto racing has also been specifically listed as a social gathering in DHM.

Bulkley also reminded residents about the help that is available to employees and business owners who have been impacted by COVID-19. Those who have been laid off should apply for unemployment.

“I know it doesn’t happen immediately,” Bulkley said. “I know it takes some time. But the assistance is there.”

Small Business Administration loans are also available for businesses that are suffering. Those interested in a loan are encouraged to contact their bank.