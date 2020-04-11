Bulkley continues reminding residents of DHMs

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley is reminding residents to abide by Directed Health Measures and social distancing standards.
“The mayor of Omaha closed their parks,” Bulkley said during a press conference Friday afternoon that the City filmed using Facebook Live on its page and also aired on a public access television channel. “Why? Because the people were not listening in practicing social distancing. Don’t let that happen in Columbus. Be respectful.”
Food pantries are also in need of help during this tough time.
“These operations continue to serve and are still going,” said Bulkley, in a quiet room as nobody was invited to attend the conference in an effort to practice social distancing. “Hot dogs, pasta, hamburger helper, anything you might have in your kitchen. They could use those resources.”
Bulkley also reiterated Gov. Pete Ricketts’ newest COVID-19 update.
Residents need to remain home for the next 21 days and abide by the following rules:
-Stay home and avoid non-essential errands and social gatherings
-Continue social distancing at work; either work from home or use the 6-foot rule while working
-Shop alone and only once a week; do not take your family with you while shopping
-Help children follow social distancing measures; encourage them to play at home and not in a large group
-Help seniors stay at home by completing their shopping for them; do not visit long-term care facilities
-Exercised daily at home or participate in appropriate social distancing activities
There is also a new state-wide DHM that closes all beauty and nail salons, massage parlors, gentlemen’s clubs, indoor theaters and tattoo parlors until April 30. In Columbus, that measure will be extended until May 15.
Additionally, all organized team sports, including club sports, are suspended until May 4. This includes both youth and adult teams. Auto racing has also been specifically listed as a social gathering in DHM.
Bulkley also reminded residents about the help that is available to employees and business owners who have been impacted by COVID-19. Those who have been laid off should apply for unemployment.
“I know it doesn’t happen immediately,” Bulkley said. “I know it takes some time. But the assistance is there.”
Small Business Administration loans are also available for businesses that are suffering. Those interested in a loan are encouraged to contact their bank.
Locally, the Columbus United Way is one resource that business owners can take advantage of. Also, the community center has been expanding its operations for home delivery meals; for more information, call 402-563-4444. For those who are senior citizens or have underlining health conditions, the City of Columbus and local Hy-Vee are offering a grocery delivery service; call 402-562-4212 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon.
Although DHMs are in place, Bulkley said residents can still enjoy the Easter weekend.
“Even though the DHMs are in effect statewide, that does not mean we can’t worship,” Bulkley said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.