Bulkley gives State of the City address

Although Columbus had its share of COVID-19 pandemic issues from mask and vaccine mandates to school and business closures, the community wasn’t “consumed by them,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

This topic was one of many discussed by Bulkley when giving his State of the City address during Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting.

“We worked through the multiple stages of COVID and we did the best we could,” Bulkley said. “We took care of ourselves and we took care of our neighbors.”

The mayor said many residents have received the vaccine while schools opened with workable restrictions and businesses adjusted to accommodate both workers and the public. Most of the community has accepted the current situation and has done its best to continue to be productive, Bulkley said.

“Our resiliency is amazing,” he said. “As those around the country and many parts of Nebraska struggled, our economy grew. The recent 2020 census tells the story. Columbus’ growth of 7.8% in the past 10 years is the greatest of any community outside of the Eastern corridor – the Lincoln-Omaha I-80 corridor.”

Bulkley added Columbus saw a population increase greater than nearby cities of Norfolk and Fremont.

The mayor said the growth can be attributed to the jobs available in the community. The industrial field has remained strong while core employers have not only maintained their workers but many have expanded, he added.

According to a housing study by RDG Planning and Design - which was presented to city council in December - Columbus grew in population by 2,000 from 2010-2020. Meanwhile, nearby communities like Fremont and Norfolk both had about a 750 increase. However, North Platte experienced a decrease in population of about 1,300.

Ultimately, the study found more needs to be done to accommodate the growing community.

BD Medical, Behlen Mfg. Co., Camaco LLC, Columbus Hydraulics, Vishay and many others are constantly looking to add to their workforce, Bulkley said. The demand for skilled workers continues to grow from the local school system, he said.

Columbus Public Schools’ Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program rivals any school district in the state as its program has tried to be replicated throughout Nebraska, Bulkley said. Meanwhile, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview High schools are building their own similar STEM programs to address the community’s needs, he added.

At the higher education level, Central Community College-Columbus has expanded and incorporated programs into its curriculum to help with the community’s needs, Bulkley said.

“(CCC) recently partnered with Columbus Community Hospital on nursing is just the latest example of working together,” he said.

When looking at the labor market, the Nebraska Department of Labor said Columbus had an unemployment of 1% in November 2021. Although an lower unemployment rate is good, it also means a lesser pool of applicants from which to recruit folks.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick previously told The Columbus Telegram that the chamber's Drive for Five program's goal is to help attract potential employees to the area. The program also connects current high school students with area businesses so they can become educated about job opportunities in Columbus, he added.

Bulkley said the City of Columbus has addressed the housing needs with over “300 doors” opened over the past year. In comparison, the average over the past few years has been around 70, he said.

“Our attention for affordable housing is paying off (in) more apartments, duplexes and townhomes and single-family starters,” Bulkley said. “As more people come to town to work they need affordable housing.”

The city has also put the well-being of its residents at the forefront, the mayor said. It has done so by staffing the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire Department, as well as better its equipment and facilities, he said.

The city has also addressed its infrastructure, roads, parks, downtown and amenities like the Pawnee Plunge, Bulkley said.

Bulkley said as the city moves into this year there are still challenges it faces like creating more affordable housing and continuing job growth. However, it has a “head start” on such obstacles in 2022, he added.

“We’re coming off of a good 2021,” Bulkley said. “Our successes will help us moving forward.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.