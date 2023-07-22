As we sample aquatic environments across the state and even regionally the most permeating observation is the chorus or the sight of a bullfrog. Chorus and leopard frogs are found across the state; however, the bullfrog appears to be in almost any wet place you can go and see a frog.

This frog is known to be native to the eastern United States, the American bullfrog (Rana catesbeianus; formerly known as Rana catesbeiana) is a highly invasive species in the western U.S., Asia, Europe, and South America. This frog is highly adaptable and seems to love Nebraska just fine.

Growing up I remember their long deep, honking chorus echoing on a small pond near our cabin on the Platte that would serenade us to sleep, while camping on a hot, humid July night. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a season on bullfrog take and their legs quivering in a cast iron pan of hot oil makes my mouth water. We would collect them by spearing, and a fishing pole with a shiny lure or nightcrawler enticing them or any other way to collect those leaping delicacies.

Bullfrogs are incredible predators and will eat practically anything, including their young. Their prey selection is only limited by the size of their mouth. Insects, fish, birds, and small mammals are not unusual to see in diet on a common basis.

A female bullfrog can lay up to 20,000 eggs at one time which is a massive reproductive effort. When compared to native frogs, which only lay on average 2,000 to 5,000 eggs. They are known to secrete a toxin that makes them unpalatable to fish, which I find fascinating in this well-adapted amphibian.

Resistant themselves, they also aid in the spread of Rana virus that is infecting native frogs internationally, as well as the chytrid fungus (Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis) which threatens native amphibians worldwide. Their genetic fitness is overpowering many of our native, less resilient species.

Amphibian and reptile responses to rising temperatures and other climate changes will critically affect their abundance and distribution. The unique features of the agro-ecosystems in the Great Plains have not been given enough attention as invasive species become more prominent. In this region, croplands occupy the majority of the landscape, forming mosaics with linear riparian zones and shelterbelts.

Amphibians and reptiles are a significant and valuable component in wetlands of grassland ecosystems. Not only are they a vital link in grassland food webs but are often valuable indicators of aquatic habitat quality as well as the welfare of other species that affect or are affected by these populations.

Dennis Ferraro, herpetologist (frog expert) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has the opinion that the bullfrog may be the last remaining amphibian in our aquatic ecosystems as evolution proceeds, and he may be right. As we conduct studies and assessments on a variety of plants and animals, the threat of rapidly colonizing species in our disturbed landscapes is a major headache for resource managers going forward.

As our population increases, I hope there are those who persevere to answer the impacts of what our growth and expansion will be. As Joni Mitchell said it best in the early 1970’s, “Don’t it always seem to go, when you don’t know what you’ve got until its gone!”

Have a great rest of the summer.