Bullhead decline may be better explained

Several years back I published an article in the Telegram titled “Where have the All the Bullheads Gone?" The article generated an overwhelming response I couldn’t have imagined. Minnesota is typically proclaimed as the “bullhead capitol of the world” but Nebraska had its share at one time, too.

Most of us grew up catching bluegills or bullheads or both. Bullheads would always bite and they would put up a good fight and we were happy. Bullheads actually really taste good Over the past four decades or so, they have slowly declined to where few catch the fish or sparingly so, when in the ole days it seemed every pond had them. The cause for bullhead declines is not simple. Various factors—including angler preferences, fisheries management, stability of lake conditions, different fish community structure, pollution, and changing climate—all come into play.

In Nebraska we have three different kinds of bullheads; black, yellow and brown. Brown and yellow bullheads do better in clearer waters and they coexist with gamefish. Black bullheads, on the other hand, can tolerate high turbidity, low dissolved oxygen, and a wide temperature range, including warm water—conditions that are stressful or lethal to other fish species. This is the species most people catch when they are pond-side.