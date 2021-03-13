Bullhead decline may be better explained

Several years back I published an article in the Telegram titled “Where have the All the Bullheads Gone?" The article generated an overwhelming response I couldn’t have imagined. Minnesota is typically proclaimed as the “bullhead capitol of the world” but Nebraska had its share at one time, too.
Most of us grew up catching bluegills or bullheads or both. Bullheads would always bite and they would put up a good fight and we were happy. Bullheads actually really taste good Over the past four decades or so, they have slowly declined to where few catch the fish or sparingly so, when in the ole days it seemed every pond had them. The cause for bullhead declines is not simple. Various factors—including angler preferences, fisheries management, stability of lake conditions, different fish community structure, pollution, and changing climate—all come into play.
In Nebraska we have three different kinds of bullheads; black, yellow and brown. Brown and yellow bullheads do better in clearer waters and they coexist with gamefish. Black bullheads, on the other hand, can tolerate high turbidity, low dissolved oxygen, and a wide temperature range, including warm water—conditions that are stressful or lethal to other fish species. This is the species most people catch when they are pond-side.
Black bullheads perpetuate poor water-quality conditions as they feed in the detritus and stir up sediments, blocking sunlight, releasing phosphorus from the bottom, and uprooting aquatic plants (when they are there!). When conditions are inhospitable to nearly any other fish, black bullheads can survive and flourish. But bullheads skin easy and are excellent table fare no matter where you go, especially in the northern Great Plains states.
As culture shifts have lessened the desire to catch bullheads, everyone likes bass, crappie and walleye, other factors have come into play explaining their decline. Environmental changes such as slowly warming winters have lead to less ice cover and massive fish kills. A strong link exists between bullheads and winterkill. When a strong winter covers a lake with snow and ice, blocking out sunlight, photosynthesis is nearly nonexistent and the continual biological oxygen demand drops dissolved oxygen concentrations to near zero. This hypoxic water has too little oxygen for most fish to survive, and in the spring when the ice recedes, noticeable dead fish wash ashore. Remaining behind most often is the resilient black bullhead—in high enough numbers to repopulate the lake in a single spawn with a huge year class of young fish.
As climate change has brought milder winters, the historic winterkill events that promoted bullheads have become less frequent, even rare. Agricultural drainage and variable frost lines often channel midwinter melt-waters straight to lakes, refreshing dissolved oxygen supplies, sometimes creating other problems.
What should be noted is bullheads are Ictalurids, (members of the catfish family) and have skin instead of scales and may absorb pesticides more readily through their skin. Silt laden water bodies in the spring and early summer may contain pesticide residues adsorbed to the particles of sediment and may have some kind of chronic toxicity effect yet to be understood.
Insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides are used to kill agricultural pests. These chemicals can enter and contaminate water through direct application, runoff, and atmospheric deposition. They can poison fish and wildlife, contaminate food sources, and destroy the habitat that animals use for protective cover. To reduce contamination from pesticides, farmers can use Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies and they do seem to help, if implemented.
The memories of a bobber going straight down by a bullhead taking it as it hit the water surface are vivid in my mind and the delight it brought us, not to mention the good meal afterward. I hope mankind is smart enough to keep watch on these smaller members of catfish family and prevent their demise. Fish community compositions across the country are undergoing numerous changes, now with growing invasive species issues to add to the challenge. I hope children of the “Pandemic Era” are still fishing for bullheads in Nebraska lakes and ponds in the years to come.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.