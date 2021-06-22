Buresh Catering & Meats to open Columbus location

"He's really aggressive … he's thinking all the time," Scott said. "He sees opportunities. He doesn't take them on a whim, but he said, 'Dad, I think this can work.' And I said yeah, we get a lot of people coming from Columbus, Norfolk, Madison and that area. … We feel we can fill a need there."

The Columbus location will be in the strip mall located along 33rd Avenue, next to western clothing store The Fort, 3315 21st St.

The decision to open a location in Columbus followed the family's commitment to building a storefront closer to David City. Since its inception, the business has operated near the Buresh home, located between David City and Bellwood at 3718 KL Road.

"Right now we're kind of out in the boonies," Andrew said, chuckling.

When he spoke to The Telegram on Monday, Andrew said they were pouring concrete for the storefront's foundation, located near the intersection of 38 Road and Nebraska Highway 15 in Butler County.

"We are currently under construction for our new storefront and warehouse area two miles north of David City," Andrew said.

Scott attributed Buresh's success during the pandemic to its variety of suppliers.

"We just kept buying it and selling," Scott said.