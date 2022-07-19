Burgers & Brochures set for Friday

Columbus area residents will have the chance to grab a bite to eat and check out resources available to them during an event taking place this Friday at Frankfort Square.

District 5 Probation is holding “Burgers & Brochures” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22. The meal is free and includes a burger, a bag of chips, a cookie and a bottle of water. Several different agencies will have booths available for people to learn about the different resources available in the community.

District 5 Chief Probation Officer Carrie Rodriguez said it’s being held partly because this week is Pretrial, Probation and Parole Week.

“Probation and parole officers across the country are celebrating the work that our staff does in our communities, and we wanted to involve the community in our celebration this year,” Rodriguez said. “We thought a good way to involve the community would be to hold an event that would allow people to learn about all the services that Columbus has and in the surrounding areas, because there's so many resources available for families.”

Rodriguez said Burgers & Brochures is being funded by a grant and the meal was planned to help entice people to stop by.

The agencies attending include Mediation Center (Fremont), Head Start/Early Head Start, CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties, Department of Health and Human Services – CPS, Platte County Juvenile Services, Columbus Area United Way, Family Partnership, Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus, East-Central District Health Department, SNAP & Workforce, Nebraska Department of Labor, 211 Helpline Coordinator, Midland United Way, Platte County Victims Assistance, Good Life Counseling, COR Therapeutic, Colegrove Counseling and the Center for Survivors.

“There's information about anything you can think of, if you need housing assistance, mental health assistance, substance use assistance; any type of services around the Columbus area that can help individuals that may not be aware of the services that are out there,” Rodriguez said.

For the Center for Survivors, Burgers & Brochures is one of many events that the nonprofit tries to attend regularly, according to Outreach Coordinator Tlalia Garcia.

The organization often takes part in county parades, where they hand out candy and outreach items.

“Just so we can have our information out there,” Garcia said. “Usually we have the number for our office and the crisis line that we manage 24/7.”

There are two goals behind attending these community events, she said, one of which is continuing to build relationships with other agencies.

“We're a nonprofit agency, so funding wise, we can only do so much. It has to fall under our scope of domestic violence or sexual assault for us to be able to really, really help,” Garcia said, noting that Center for Survivors still provides other resources when it’s unable to help someone. “With this event, there's going to be 15 to 20 other agencies where we're lacking somewhere, we can reach out to one of them. And we can still assist our clients in any way.”

The other, Garcia added, is also building a relationship with community members. People can put a face to a name instead of advocates being a random voice on the phone, she noted.

The outreach events also helps humanize the individuals who work for agencies like DHHS or East-Central, she said.

“We're not just always handling crises… There's a program in place,” Garcia said. “So it just kind of shows that we're not just here. We see so much. It's kind of opening up that relationship to build rapport with us here in the office or any of the agencies.”