Burn bans: Red flag warnings being sent out

Those trying to assess the weather may have encountered several red flag warnings over the past couple weeks. According to National Weather Service (NWS) Officer Brian Barjenbruch, red flag warnings mean conditions are right for wildfires.

The NWS issues a red flag warning when the relative humidity is below 20% and winds are 20 miles per hour or higher. Between the two, your chances of a fire burning out of control increase dramatically.

The low humidity dries out organic material like grass or wood, making it a prime fuel source. When wind is factored in, it not only makes flames more mobile, it dries out the fuel.

“When you have really dry fuels, which we do, and you combine those with weather conditions, you can get extreme fire conditions,” Barjenbruch said.

Nathan Jones, assistant fire chief for the Columbus Fire Department, said with conditions like those right now, burn pits are a serious risk, and that even materials in your yard can be a flying fuel source with the wind we’ve had recently.

“One big thing is fire pits. If you use them, make sure that all the ashes are out before you walk away. Even a little bit of flaming ash can start a fire in these conditions. People’s yards and mulch are drying out,” Jones said.

Jones noted that while things like grass do burn faster and are more easily extinguished, they can ignite thicker materials like wood that are much harder to control due to their density and slow burn.

Tim Hofbauer, emergency manager for Platte County, said this is due to the drought the Columbus area has been in for several months. Barjenbruch corroborated this by noting the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Drought Monitor, which has Platte County under a severe drought going back to March 1, and a moderate drought going back to Feb. 8 of this year.

"We just really need some rain. Eventually it will green up, but we definitely need rain to help that along," Barjenbruch said.

Couple this factor with the high-speed winds the area has been party to in that same time frame, and conditions are ripe for a fire, hence the burn bans and repeated red flag warnings.

At present, it’s hard to predict when the drought will end (and subsequently the burn ban). Rainfall is down severely for the year to date. In Norfolk, the closest NWS monitoring station, rainfall totals for the year sit at 0.85 inches, just 0.05 inches above the record low for that station, according to Barjenbruch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0