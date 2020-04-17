Business as usual: Post Office, shipping store trying to stay focused

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the assistant store manager of The Mailbox in Columbus, Melanie Greenwall saw plenty of people, particularly grandparents, come to the store and ship off some Easter goodies to their children and grandchildren all across the country.

“There’s been a lot of normal things (shipped out),” Greenwall said.

She also saw plenty of people ship off face masks and hand sanitizer, not usually the kind of things people ship away during the Easter season. Of course, this hasn’t been the typical Easter season.

With COVID-19 continuing its unrelenting onslaught over the world, shipping stores are trying to keep up with demand. It’s an essential business, made even more so by the number of people getting things shipped to them instead of shopping at walk-in stores. The U.S. Postal Service is understanding of these issues, and officials at the Post Office in Columbus are doing what they can to keep both their employees and customers safe.

“We’re trying to stay in a position where we can deliver the mail,” said Jeremy Weber, postmaster at the Columbus post office. “They (the mail carriers) haven’t had any issues.”