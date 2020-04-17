Business as usual: Post Office, shipping store trying to stay focused

As the assistant store manager of The Mailbox in Columbus, Melanie Greenwall saw plenty of people, particularly grandparents, come to the store and ship off some Easter goodies to their children and grandchildren all across the country.
“There’s been a lot of normal things (shipped out),” Greenwall said.
She also saw plenty of people ship off face masks and hand sanitizer, not usually the kind of things people ship away during the Easter season. Of course, this hasn’t been the typical Easter season.
With COVID-19 continuing its unrelenting onslaught over the world, shipping stores are trying to keep up with demand. It’s an essential business, made even more so by the number of people getting things shipped to them instead of shopping at walk-in stores. The U.S. Postal Service is understanding of these issues, and officials at the Post Office in Columbus are doing what they can to keep both their employees and customers safe.
“We’re trying to stay in a position where we can deliver the mail,” said Jeremy Weber, postmaster at the Columbus post office. “They (the mail carriers) haven’t had any issues.”
Keeping facilities clean and keeping customers safe is a top priority, and following social distancing measures is important for both The Mailbox and the post office. Mail carriers are practicing social distancing when they can and limiting as much social contact with people as possible. They are also wearing face masks as much as they can when they do go out, just as a precaution.
“We haven’t experienced any cases (at the post office),” Weber said. “Those are the recommended guidelines we were given and that’s what we’re doing.”
At The Mailbox, tables have been placed in front of the counters in order to keep employees at least 6 feet apart from their customers. They have also used a disinfectant spray in order to make sure that packages have few if any, germs on them when they leave the store.
“A lot of people, when they come in, have sprayed the packages for their safety (and) peace of mind,” Greenwall said. “A lot of our customers are wearing the face masks (and) the gloves, (too).”
Many customers have also provided employees with their package information curbside instead of going inside and putting them at potential risk.
“We’re happy to do so instead of having them walk into the building,” Greenwall said.
All told, things are going relatively well for both businesses. For the post office, they are seeing a rise in packages of face masks and items ordered from Amazon. No news seems to be good news for them as they continue the hard task of carrying the mail during an unprecedented time in Columbus.
“It hasn’t really affected us,” Weber said. “As far as mail volume, we’ve seen certain classes of mail have less volume. Package volume, obviously, has increased because more people are staying home and ordering online.”
At The Mailbox, officials are not worrying about the virus. Rather, they want to focus on helping their customers make it through, whether they’re shipping Easter eggs or N95 respirators.
“Instead of being anxious and having anxiety about it, we really try to focus on ways to prepare for an increase in volume or a lack of volume,” Greenwall said. “Luckily, it’s been very steady and I think we’re doing well with the anxiety. We are taking precautions and being aware to curb any of that.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
