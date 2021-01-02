Business owners may be eligible for PPP loans

Business owners should review their quarterly income statements to see if they could qualify for a second round of stimulus funding, said local bank officials.
President Donald Trump signed the stimulus bill into law on Sunday, Dec. 27. It allocates over $280 billion for loans via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The Small Business Association has 10 days from Dec. 27 to have the rules out, Columbus Bank and Trust Company Senior Vice President Lending Craig Mickey said.
If a business with a previous PPP loan can show a reduction in gross receipts of at least 25% in any quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019, then a business would qualify for another round of PPP funding, which is two and a half months of payroll funding, said Columbus Bank Vice President Lending Justin Groteluschen.
PPP loans were the biggest program Columbus business owners took advantage of in the first round of funding, they noted. The PPP allows employers to keep their employees on payroll, essentially.
Businesses like bars or restaurants can now get 3.5 months’ worth, Mickey said.
Second loans will only go to businesses with fewer than 300 employees.
“Think back to what was going on in (the) second quarter of last year, so April, May and June,” Mickey said. “There was not a lot of economic activity. So although it sounds like a lot, I think a lot of people do qualify."
The coronavirus pandemic has affected various geographical areas and people differently, Groteluschen added.
“Certain towns are more locked down than others,” Groteluschen said. “Every American’s affected differently but, just like Craig said, we weren’t doing really anything the first quarter of the year and into the second half of the second quarter because we literally didn’t know anything. We didn’t know. You still had the non-COVID-believers going hard.”
The country understands the situation better now and this round of funding comes as there is more information on who has been hurt and who hasn’t, he added.
“It’s targeted towards (the) hospitality industry, as well as anybody who can show they had a substantial loss,” Groteluschen said, noting publicly traded companies are not eligible.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans have been expanded as well, so a business that received less than the maximum of $10,000 can reapply.
Previously, the bank closed on 228 PPP loans, Vice President Consumer Banking Joshua Johnson said.
Additionally, there are changes to loan forgiveness, Groteluschen said, and anybody with a loan of $150,000 or less will have a one-page streamlined application.
Mickey noted these loans present an opportunity for fraud and asked residents to be alert if they get phone calls from people they don’t recognize, even if the caller says they are from a resident’s financial institution.
Funds will be available on a first come, first serve basis, like last time.
“The first step is to figure out if you think there’s a chance if you’re eligible,” Mickey said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.