Business owners may be eligible for PPP loans

The coronavirus pandemic has affected various geographical areas and people differently, Groteluschen added.

“Certain towns are more locked down than others,” Groteluschen said. “Every American’s affected differently but, just like Craig said, we weren’t doing really anything the first quarter of the year and into the second half of the second quarter because we literally didn’t know anything. We didn’t know. You still had the non-COVID-believers going hard.”

The country understands the situation better now and this round of funding comes as there is more information on who has been hurt and who hasn’t, he added.

“It’s targeted towards (the) hospitality industry, as well as anybody who can show they had a substantial loss,” Groteluschen said, noting publicly traded companies are not eligible.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans have been expanded as well, so a business that received less than the maximum of $10,000 can reapply.

Previously, the bank closed on 228 PPP loans, Vice President Consumer Banking Joshua Johnson said.

Additionally, there are changes to loan forgiveness, Groteluschen said, and anybody with a loan of $150,000 or less will have a one-page streamlined application.